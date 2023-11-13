THE EUROPEAN MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES ITS 2023 BANKING AND FINANCE AWARD WINNERS

Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies:
3J Capital Partners
Best Asset Management Company – Brazil
Aarin Tech-Fin
Best CEO in the Financial Technology Industry (Ticiana Amorim) – Brazil
Aarin Tech-Fin
Best Contribution to TechFin in Open Banking/Finance Solutions – Brazil
Aarin Tech-Fin
Most Innovative Digital Transformation/Tech Growth Facilitator – Brazil
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Leading Residential Real Estate Consultancy Solutions – Germany
Active Re
Reinsurance Company of the Year – LATAM & The Caribbean
Active Re
Most Innovative Reinsurer Solutions Provider – LATAM & The Caribbean
Active Re
Best Specialised Reinsurance Risk Manager – LATAM & The Caribbean
Afore SURA
Pension Fund Management Company of the Year – Mexico
Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Exports (APIEX)
Best Investment Promotion and Trade Agency – Mozambique
Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Exports (APIEX)
Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Business and Economic Growth – Mozambique
Architas
Best Specialist in Multi-Manager Investment Solutions
Arif Habib Ltd
Most Innovative Financial Markets Brokerage
Arif Habib Ltd
Best Forex Mobile App – “AHL Tick App”
Arif Habib Ltd
Most Trusted Forex Broker
Artico Partners AG
Best ESG Fund Management Partner – Switzerland
Avendus Wealth Management
Best Asset and Wealth Management Services – India
Axxess
Best ICT Leadership & Business Technology Solution Provider of the Year
AYA SOMPO Insurance
Best Life Insurance Provider – Myanmar
AYA SOMPO Insurance
Most Reliable Insurance Partner – Myanmar
AYA SOMPO Insurance
Health Insurance Company Digital Transformation
BAC
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Costa Rica
BAC
Bank of the Year – Costa Rica
BAC
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Costa Rica
Banca Generali
Best ESG Asset Management Company – Italy
Banca Generali
Best Private Bank – Italy
Banca Generali
Best Green Credentials Bank – Italy
Banchile
Investment Management Company of the Year
Banchile
Mutual Funds Manager of the Year
Banchile
Most Innovative Digital Investment Firm of the Year
Banco de Chile
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Chile
Banco de Chile
Bank of the Year – Chile
Banco de Chile
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Chile
Banco de Chile
Bank of the Decade – Chile
Bank Nizwa
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Oman
Bank Nizwa
Most Trusted Islamic Banking Partner – Oman
Bank of China – Macau Branch
Best Bank – Macau
Bank of China – Macau Branch
Best SME Partner Bank – Macau
Bank of China – Macau Branch
Best Bank for Cash Management
Bank of China – Macau Branch
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider
Bank of China – Macau Branch
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Macau
Bank of Industry
Banking CEO of the Year (Mr Olukayode Pitan) – Nigeria
Bank of Industry
Best SME Partner Bank – Nigeria
Bank of Industry
Outstanding Support to MSME & Entrepreneur’s Growth – Nigeria
Bankinvest
Best Integrated ESG Investment Strategy – Denmark
Bankinvest
Best Asset Management Services – Denmark
Banque du Caire
Liquidity Management Provider of the Year – Egypt
Banque du Caire
Best Fixed Income Banking Provider – Egypt
Banque du Caire
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – Egypt
Banque du Caire
Best Treasury Management Bank – Egypt
Banque du Caire
Best Sustainable Banking – Egypt
Banque du Caire
Best Marketing Brand – Egypt
Banque MISR
Best Corporate Social Responsible Bank – Egypt
Banque MISR
Best Treasury Management Bank – MENA
Banque MISR
Liquidity Management Provider – MENA
Banque MISR
Best Bank for Cash Management – Egypt
Banque MISR
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – MENA
Baraka
Investment Platform of the Year – Middle East
Baraka
Most Cutting-Edge Investment Technology Platform – Middle East
Bestinver
Infrastructure Investment Fund Manager of the Year
Bi Bank
Best Performing Private Bank – Panama
Bi Bank
Best Corporate Banking Brand – Panama
Bi Bank
Best Digital Bank for Business Banking – Panama
Bi Bank
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Panama
BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GmbH
Best CEO in the Digital Business Transformation & IT/Tech Industry
BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GmbH
Best Advancing Software Testing & Quality Assurance Leadership
BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GmbH
Most Innovative Engineering Solutions & Digital Consulting
Bitwise-IT
Best IT Solutions Provider – UK
blu AI
Most Innovative CEO in the Loyalty Programs Industry
blu AI
Best Integrated Customer Loyalty and Engagement Programs Leadership
BlueRock Group AG
Best Sustainable Real Estate Investment Specialist – Switzerland
Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC)
Best Telecom Services and Solutions Provider
Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC)
Most Innovative Digital and Telecommunication Leadership
Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC)
Best Telecommunications CFO
Boursa Kuwait
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Kuwait
BTG Pactual
Investment Bank of the Year – Colombia
BTG Pactual
Wealth Management Company of the Year – Colombia
BTG Pactual
Investment Bank of the Year – Brazil
BTG Pactual
Wealth Management Company of the Year – Brazil
BTG Pactual
Private Bank of the Year – Brazil
Caribbean Export Development Agency
Best Investment Promotion and Trade Agency
Caribbean Export Development Agency
Best ESG Industrial Free Zone – Caribbean
Caribbean Export Development Agency
Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Business and Economic Growth
Caye International Bank
Best Performing Private Bank – Belize
Caye International Bank
Best Corporate Governance Bank – Belize
CICA-RE
Best Reinsurance Solutions for Institutions CIMA Zone
CK Power
Best Sustainable Development Strategy, Energy Sector – Thailand
CK Power
Best Leadership in the Sustainable Energy Industry (Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet) – Thailand
Cogebanque
Best SME Partner Bank – Rwanda
Cogebanque
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Rwanda
Cogebanque
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Rwanda
Co-op Bank
Best SME Partner Bank – Kenya
Co-op Bank
Best Investor Relationship Bank – Kenya
Corporacion Zona Franca Santiago
Industrial Free Zone of the Year – Central America & The Caribbean
Corporacion Zona Franca Santiago
Best Industrial Free Zone in Innovation and CSR – Central America & The Caribbean
Coyol Free Zone
Business Hub for Life Science and Advanced Manufacturing – LATAM
Coyol Free Zone
Most Innovative Free Zone of the Year – LATAM
Crypto Legal UK
Crypto Legal Partner of the Year
Crypto Legal UK
Legal Innovator Firm of the Year
Cupum AFP
Most Innovative Pension Fund of the Year – Chile
Cupum AFP
Pension Fund of the Year – Chile
Debswana
Best ESG-Responsible Mining Company
Debswana
Outstanding Achievements in Corporate Governance & Stakeholder Protection
DHB Bank
Best Corporate & Investment Banking
DHB Bank
Best Bank for Investor Relations
Dr Kohlhase GmbH
Best Wealth Management Team – Germany
Eccelsa Aviation
Aviation Best European FBO
Eccelsa Aviation
Best Private Aviation Terminal Operator
Elaia Partners
Best FinTech Growth Investment Partner – France
Energiekontor AG
Best Net-Zero Sustainable Energy Project Developer – Germany
epeaswitzerland gmbh
Best CEO in the Textile Manufacturing Industry (Albin Kaelin)
epeaswitzerland gmbh
Best Cradle-to-Cradle Products & Services Innovation Experts
epeaswitzerland gmbh
Most Sustainable Textile and Materials Value Creation Leadership
ESG Portfolio Management GmbH
Best ESG Investment Manager
EstateLogs
Best Real Estate Investment Platform – Sweden
Eurobank
Best Performing Private Bank
Eurobank
Best Corporate Social Responsible Bank
FairMarkets
Best Brokerage Services for Beginners – Asia
FairMarkets
Most Reliable and Transparent Broker
Fluence
Best Integrated Battery & Energy Storage Leadership – Germany
Fluence
Most Innovative Eco-Design Energy Storage System Manufacturer – Germany
Fluence
Best CleanTech Energy Storage Corporate Governance – Germany
ForteBank
Best Banking CEO
ForteBank
Best Corporate Governance Bank
ForteBank
Best Digital Bank for Business Banking
ForteBank
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year
Futerro SA
Best CEO in the Bioplastics Environmentally Sustainable Developments Industry
Futerro SA
Best Environmental Solutions Polymer Production Leadership
Futerro SA
Best Sustainable Diversified Plastics Manufacturing
General Mediterranean Holding
Best Luxury Landmark Hotels/Resort & Spa Experience
General Mediterranean Holding
Best Hospitality Corporate Governance – EMEA
Grispen
Business Advisory & Management Consulting Firm of the Year
Groupe SEB
Best Sustainable Consumer Good Products Innovator
Groupe SEB
Best ESG Responsible Appliance Manufacturing
HFM
Best Trading Conditions
ICBC (Macau)
Best Performing Private Bank
ICBC (Macau)
Best Corporate Social Responsible Bank
ICBC (Macau)
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year
ID Finance
Leading Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider
Inma Steel Fabricators Co. Ltd
Best ESG Integrated Steel Manufacturer – Middle East
Inma Steel Fabricators Co. Ltd
Best Engineering Corporate Governance GCC
IPification
Best CEO in Cybersecurity Industry (Stefan Kostic) – Hong Kong
IPification
Most Trusted Mobile Authentication Tech & Fraud Prevention Solution
IPification
Most Innovative Tech CFO of the Year (Edward Sit)
IronFX
Best Educational Broker
KAFD
Best Smart City Landmark & Sustainable Commercial Real Estate Solutions
Kasikornbank
Best Banking CEO (Kattiya Indaravijaya)
Kasikornbank
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance
Kasikornbank
Most ESG Responsible Banking Service
Kasikornbank
Best CSR Bank
Kathrein Privatbank AG
Most Sustainable Private Banking Partner – Austria
Komerční Banka
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Czech Republic
Kontora Family Office GmbH
Best Wealth Management Services – Germany
Kush Bank
Best SME Partner Bank – South Sudan
Kush Bank
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – South Sudan
KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Fund
Best Managed Retirement Fund – South Africa
KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Fund
Best Pension Fund of the Year – South Africa
Krungthai Bank PLC
Best Bank for Cash Management – Thailand
Krungthai Bank PLC
Best Bank Sustainability Leadership – Southeast
Krungthai Bank PLC
Best SME Partner Bank – Thailand
Krungthai Bank PLC
Best Corporate Governance Bank – Thailand
Krungthai Bank PLC
Best E-Banking Product – Mobile Banking App “Krungthai NEXT” – Thailand
Landmark Africa
Most Innovative Real Estate Development Company
Landmark Africa
Best Real Estate CFO of the Year
L.E.K. Consulting
Sustainability Strategies Consulting Company – UK
L.E.K. Consulting
Sustainable Projects of the Future – UK
Links & Gains
Best Corporate Legal Team – Egypt
Loft
Best Online Real Estate Platform
Loft
Best Digital Property Marketplace for Exceptional User Experience
Luka Koper d.d.
Most Reliable Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions – Slovenia
MAS Equity Partners
Private Equity Firm of the Year – Colombia
MAS Equity Partners
Best Impact Investment Strategy – Colombia
Mashreq
Best Bank for sustainable Finance
Mashreq
Best Performing Private Bank
Mashreq
Most Innovative Digital Bank for Business Banking
Maytag Corporation, US
Manufacturer of the Year
McDan Group
Best CEO in the Sustainable Transport & Logistics Industry
McDan Group
Outstanding Contribution towards Youth Development – Education/Entrepreneurs Support
McDan Group
Best Integrated Shipping & Logistics CSR
Nazca Ventures
Early-Stage Venture Capital Company of the Year – LATAM
Nazca Ventures
Tech Investment Team of the Year – LATAM
NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)
Best SME Partner Bank – Tanzania
NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)
Best Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – Tanzania
NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Tanzania
NCBA Bank
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Kenya
NCBA Bank
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Kenya
Next.e.GO Mobile SE
Best Mobility Tech Innovator & EV Manufacturing – Germany
Nickel Digital
Most Innovative Digital Asset Manager
Nickel Digital
Best Performing Crypto Fund
NX Filtration
Most Sustainable Nanofiltration Technology Solutions – Water Treatment
Octopus Energy
Best Net-Zero Sustainable Energy Developer – UK
Octopus Energy
Best Renewable Energy Investor – UK
Old Mutual Investment Group
Best Sustainable Investment Manager – Africa
PayPay Africa
Best FinTech Company CEO (Wilson Ganga) – Angola
PayPay Africa
Most Trusted Online Payment Platform – Angola
PayPay Africa
B2B Cross-Border Payments Solution of the Year – Angola
PC Capital
Best Sustainable Equity Investment Growth – Mexico
Plastic Energy
Best Chemical Recycling Technologies Company – Europe
Plastic Energy
Best Sustainability Partnership Programmes – International
Plastic Energy
ESG Company of the Year – Europe
Prometeo OpenBanking
Open Banking Platform of the Year
Prometeo OpenBanking
Latin America Infrastructure Payment Platform
Prometeo OpenBanking
FinTech Leader of the Year (Ximena Aleman CEO)
PT Pertamina
Best Renewable Energy Efficient Solutions Provider
PT Pertamina
Best Fully Integrated Company for Oil & Gas
PT Pertamina
Best Energy SOE Corporate Governance
Puente
Best Private Banking Company – Argentina
Puente
Best Investment Banking Company – Argentina
Puente
Best Private Banking Company – Paraguay
Puente
Best Investment Banking Company – Paraguay
Puente
Best Private Banking Company – Uruguay
Resourcify
Most Innovative Waste Management and Recycling Technology Solutions – Germany
Salling Group A/S
Best ESG Responsible Grocery & Retailer – Denmark
Samsung, South Korea
Best Manufacturer/Supplier Customer Service
SCG
Best ESG Diversified Chemicals – Thailand
SCG
Best Sustainability Innovation Strategy – Thailand
SCG
Leading CSR Building Materials Manufacturer – Thailand
SCG
Outstanding Contribution to Excellent Corporate Governance & Stakeholder Protection
SeABank
Best Retail Bank – Vietnam
SilverCross Investment Management
Best Sustainable Specialist Small-Cap Fund Manager – Netherlands
Simply Sustainable
ESG & Sustainability Consultancy Company of the Year
Simply Sustainable
ESG CEO of the Year (Nicola Stopps)
St Helena Island
Best Eco Tourism
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Most Innovative Financial Solutions for Entrepreneurs & Business – Uganda
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Best Corporate Banking Brand – Uganda
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Leading Mobile Banking App “FlexiPay” – Uganda
Standard Chartered
Banking CEO of the Year (Torry Berntsen) – Europe & Americas
Standard Chartered India
Best Banking Solutions Provider – India
Standard Chartered India
Best Digital Banking Platform – India
Standard Chartered India
Banking CEO of the Year (Zarin Daruwala) – India
StoreDot
Most Innovative CEO in the Battery Solutions & Nanotechnology Industry (Doron Myersdorf) – Israel
StoreDot
Most Reliable Battery and EV Technology Manufacturer – Israel
StoreDot
Best Integrated Battery Energy Storage Leadership – Israel
Supernovae Labs
Fintech Startup CEO of the Year Europe & Growth Strategy CEO of the Year (Carlo Giugovaz) – Italy
Supernovae Labs
Most Cutting-Edge Innovative FinTech Solutions Provider – Italy
Toledo Capital AG
Best Boutique Wealth Management – Family Office
Trinity Energy Limited
Best Inspirational Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year in the Energy Industry
Trinity Energy Limited
Best Fully-Integrated Company for Oil & Gas
Trinity Energy Limited
Most Sustainable Clean Energy Community Solutions
UAB Bank
Best Bank – Myanmar
UAB Bank
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Myanmar
UAB Bank
Best SME Bank Partner – Myanmar
UAB Bank
Best Retail Bank – Myanmar
Uganda Export Promotion Board (UEPB)
Best Trade Development & Export Promotion Strategy
Uganda Export Promotion Board (UEPB)
Outstanding Support to Entrepreneurs & SMEs Growth – Uganda
UOBGlobal Capital Finance Limited
Best Leading Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider – Tanzania
Urban Shelter
Best Real Estate Developer – Sustainable “Green” Development
Urban Shelter
Most Diversified Real Estate Customer-Centric Brand
Urban Shelter
Best Real Estate Investment Solutions Team – Nigeria
Vista Land
CFO of the Year in the Real Estate Industry (Brian Edang)
Vista Land
Best Integrated Property Development – Sustainable Green Development
Vista Land
Best Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brand
Wesgro South Africa
Most Innovative Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency
Wesgro South Africa
Best Sustainable Business Growth Investment Partner
Whitestar Asset Solutions S.A.
Best NPL and RE Servicer – Portugal
WPU – Waste Plastic Upcycling A/S
Best Recycling Plastic Waste into Clean Energy Transformation
WPU – Waste Plastic Upcycling A/S
Innovative Plastics Recycling Business of the Year
