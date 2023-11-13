THE EUROPEAN MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES ITS 2023 BANKING AND FINANCE AWARD WINNERS

Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies:

3J Capital Partners

Best Asset Management Company – Brazil

Aarin Tech-Fin

Best CEO in the Financial Technology Industry (Ticiana Amorim) – Brazil

Aarin Tech-Fin

Best Contribution to TechFin in Open Banking/Finance Solutions – Brazil

Aarin Tech-Fin

Most Innovative Digital Transformation/Tech Growth Facilitator – Brazil

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Leading Residential Real Estate Consultancy Solutions – Germany

Active Re

Reinsurance Company of the Year – LATAM & The Caribbean

Active Re

Most Innovative Reinsurer Solutions Provider – LATAM & The Caribbean

Active Re

Best Specialised Reinsurance Risk Manager – LATAM & The Caribbean

Afore SURA

Pension Fund Management Company of the Year – Mexico

Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Exports (APIEX)

Best Investment Promotion and Trade Agency – Mozambique

Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Exports (APIEX)

Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Business and Economic Growth – Mozambique

Architas

Best Specialist in Multi-Manager Investment Solutions

Arif Habib Ltd

Most Innovative Financial Markets Brokerage

Arif Habib Ltd

Best Forex Mobile App – “AHL Tick App”

Arif Habib Ltd

Most Trusted Forex Broker

Artico Partners AG

Best ESG Fund Management Partner – Switzerland

Avendus Wealth Management

Best Asset and Wealth Management Services – India

Axxess

Best ICT Leadership & Business Technology Solution Provider of the Year

AYA SOMPO Insurance

Best Life Insurance Provider – Myanmar

AYA SOMPO Insurance

Most Reliable Insurance Partner – Myanmar

AYA SOMPO Insurance

Health Insurance Company Digital Transformation

BAC

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Costa Rica

BAC

Bank of the Year – Costa Rica

BAC

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Costa Rica

Banca Generali

Best ESG Asset Management Company – Italy

Banca Generali

Best Private Bank – Italy

Banca Generali

Best Green Credentials Bank – Italy

Banchile

Investment Management Company of the Year

Banchile

Mutual Funds Manager of the Year

Banchile

Most Innovative Digital Investment Firm of the Year

Banco de Chile

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Chile

Banco de Chile

Bank of the Year – Chile

Banco de Chile

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Chile

Banco de Chile

Bank of the Decade – Chile

Bank Nizwa

Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Oman

Bank Nizwa

Most Trusted Islamic Banking Partner – Oman

Bank of China – Macau Branch

Best Bank – Macau

Bank of China – Macau Branch

Best SME Partner Bank – Macau

Bank of China – Macau Branch

Best Bank for Cash Management

Bank of China – Macau Branch

Foreign Exchange Banking Provider

Bank of China – Macau Branch

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Macau

Bank of Industry

Banking CEO of the Year (Mr Olukayode Pitan) – Nigeria

Bank of Industry

Best SME Partner Bank – Nigeria

Bank of Industry

Outstanding Support to MSME & Entrepreneur’s Growth – Nigeria

Bankinvest

Best Integrated ESG Investment Strategy – Denmark

Bankinvest

Best Asset Management Services – Denmark

Banque du Caire

Liquidity Management Provider of the Year – Egypt

Banque du Caire

Best Fixed Income Banking Provider – Egypt

Banque du Caire

Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – Egypt

Banque du Caire

Best Treasury Management Bank – Egypt

Banque du Caire

Best Sustainable Banking – Egypt

Banque du Caire

Best Marketing Brand – Egypt

Banque MISR

Best Corporate Social Responsible Bank – Egypt

Banque MISR

Best Treasury Management Bank – MENA

Banque MISR

Liquidity Management Provider – MENA

Banque MISR

Best Bank for Cash Management – Egypt

Banque MISR

Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – MENA

Baraka

Investment Platform of the Year – Middle East

Baraka

Most Cutting-Edge Investment Technology Platform – Middle East

Bestinver

Infrastructure Investment Fund Manager of the Year

Bi Bank

Best Performing Private Bank – Panama

Bi Bank

Best Corporate Banking Brand – Panama

Bi Bank

Best Digital Bank for Business Banking – Panama

Bi Bank

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Panama

BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GmbH

Best ​CEO in the Digital Business Transformation & IT/Tech ​Industry

BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GmbH

Best Advancing Software Testing & Quality Assurance Leadership

BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GmbH

Most Innovative Engineering Solutions & Digital Consulting

Bitwise-IT

Best IT Solutions Provider – UK

blu AI

Most Innovative CEO in the Loyalty Programs Industry

blu AI

Best Integrated Customer Loyalty and Engagement Programs Leadership

BlueRock Group AG

Best Sustainable Real Estate Investment Specialist – Switzerland

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC)

Best Telecom Services and Solutions Provider

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC)

Most Innovative Digital and Telecommunication Leadership

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC)

Best Telecommunications CFO

Boursa Kuwait

Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Kuwait

BTG Pactual

Investment Bank of the Year – Colombia

BTG Pactual

Wealth Management Company of the Year – Colombia

BTG Pactual

Investment Bank of the Year – Brazil

BTG Pactual

Wealth Management Company of the Year – Brazil

BTG Pactual

Private Bank of the Year – Brazil

Caribbean Export Development Agency

Best Investment Promotion and Trade Agency

Caribbean Export Development Agency

Best ESG Industrial Free Zone – Caribbean

Caribbean Export Development Agency

Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Business and Economic Growth

Caye International Bank

Best Performing Private Bank – Belize

Caye International Bank

Best Corporate Governance Bank – Belize

CICA-RE

Best Reinsurance Solutions for Institutions CIMA Zone

CK Power

Best Sustainable Development Strategy, Energy Sector – Thailand

CK Power

Best Leadership in the Sustainable Energy Industry (Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet) – Thailand

Cogebanque

Best SME Partner Bank – Rwanda

Cogebanque

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Rwanda

Cogebanque

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Rwanda

Co-op Bank

Best SME Partner Bank – Kenya

Co-op Bank

Best Investor Relationship Bank – Kenya

Corporacion Zona Franca Santiago

Industrial Free Zone of the Year – Central America & The Caribbean

Corporacion Zona Franca Santiago

Best Industrial Free Zone in Innovation and CSR – Central America & The Caribbean

Coyol Free Zone

Business Hub for Life Science and Advanced Manufacturing – LATAM

Coyol Free Zone

Most Innovative Free Zone of the Year – LATAM

Crypto Legal UK

Crypto Legal Partner of the Year

Crypto Legal UK

Legal Innovator Firm of the Year

Cupum AFP

Most Innovative Pension Fund of the Year – Chile

Cupum AFP

Pension Fund of the Year – Chile

Debswana

Best ESG-Responsible Mining Company

Debswana

Outstanding Achievements in Corporate Governance & Stakeholder Protection

DHB Bank

Best Corporate & Investment Banking

DHB Bank

Best Bank for Investor Relations

Dr Kohlhase GmbH

Best Wealth Management Team – Germany

Eccelsa Aviation

Aviation Best European FBO

Eccelsa Aviation

Best Private Aviation Terminal Operator

Elaia Partners

Best FinTech Growth Investment Partner – France

Energiekontor AG

Best Net-Zero Sustainable Energy Project Developer – Germany

epeaswitzerland gmbh

Best CEO in the Textile Manufacturing Industry (Albin Kaelin)

epeaswitzerland gmbh

Best Cradle-to-Cradle Products & Services Innovation Experts

epeaswitzerland gmbh

Most Sustainable Textile and Materials Value Creation Leadership

ESG Portfolio Management GmbH

Best ESG Investment Manager

EstateLogs

Best Real Estate Investment Platform – Sweden

Eurobank

Best Performing Private Bank

Eurobank

Best Corporate Social Responsible Bank

FairMarkets

Best Brokerage Services for Beginners – Asia

FairMarkets

Most Reliable and Transparent Broker

Fluence

Best Integrated Battery & Energy Storage Leadership – Germany

Fluence

Most Innovative Eco-Design Energy Storage System Manufacturer – Germany

Fluence

Best CleanTech Energy Storage Corporate Governance – Germany

ForteBank

Best Banking CEO

ForteBank

Best Corporate Governance Bank

ForteBank

Best Digital Bank for Business Banking

ForteBank

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year

Futerro SA

Best CEO in the Bioplastics Environmentally Sustainable Developments Industry

Futerro SA

Best Environmental Solutions Polymer Production Leadership

Futerro SA

Best Sustainable Diversified Plastics Manufacturing

General Mediterranean Holding

Best Luxury Landmark Hotels/Resort & Spa Experience

General Mediterranean Holding

Best Hospitality Corporate Governance – EMEA

Grispen

Business Advisory & Management Consulting Firm of the Year

Groupe SEB

Best Sustainable Consumer Good Products Innovator

Groupe SEB

Best ESG Responsible Appliance Manufacturing

HFM

Best Trading Conditions

ICBC (Macau)

Best Performing Private Bank

ICBC (Macau)

Best Corporate Social Responsible Bank

ICBC (Macau)

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year

ID Finance

Leading Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider

Inma Steel Fabricators Co. Ltd

Best ESG Integrated Steel Manufacturer – Middle East

Inma Steel Fabricators Co. Ltd

Best Engineering Corporate Governance GCC

IPification

Best CEO in Cybersecurity Industry (Stefan Kostic) – Hong Kong

IPification

Most Trusted Mobile Authentication Tech & Fraud Prevention Solution

IPification

Most Innovative Tech CFO of the Year (Edward Sit)

IronFX

Best Educational Broker

KAFD

Best Smart City Landmark & Sustainable Commercial Real Estate Solutions

Kasikornbank

Best Banking CEO (Kattiya Indaravijaya)

Kasikornbank

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance

Kasikornbank

Most ESG Responsible Banking Service

Kasikornbank

Best CSR Bank

Kathrein Privatbank AG

Most Sustainable Private Banking Partner – Austria

Komerční Banka

Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Czech Republic

Kontora Family Office GmbH

Best Wealth Management Services – Germany

Kush Bank

Best SME Partner Bank – South Sudan

Kush Bank

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – South Sudan

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Fund

Best Managed Retirement Fund – South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Fund

Best Pension Fund of the Year – South Africa

Krungthai Bank PLC

Best Bank for Cash Management – Thailand

Krungthai Bank PLC

Best Bank Sustainability Leadership – Southeast

Krungthai Bank PLC

Best SME Partner Bank – Thailand

Krungthai Bank PLC

Best Corporate Governance Bank – Thailand

Krungthai Bank PLC

Best E-Banking Product – Mobile Banking App “Krungthai NEXT” – Thailand

Landmark Africa

Most Innovative Real Estate Development Company

Landmark Africa

Best Real Estate CFO of the Year

L.E.K. Consulting

Sustainability Strategies Consulting Company – UK

L.E.K. Consulting

Sustainable Projects of the Future – UK

Links & Gains

Best Corporate Legal Team – Egypt

Loft

Best Online Real Estate Platform

Loft

Best Digital Property Marketplace for Exceptional User Experience

Luka Koper d.d.

Most Reliable Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions – Slovenia

MAS Equity Partners

Private Equity Firm of the Year – Colombia

MAS Equity Partners

Best Impact Investment Strategy – Colombia

Mashreq

Best Bank for sustainable Finance

Mashreq

Best Performing Private Bank

Mashreq

Most Innovative Digital Bank for Business Banking

Maytag Corporation, US

Manufacturer of the Year

McDan Group

Best CEO in the Sustainable Transport & Logistics Industry

McDan Group

Outstanding Contribution towards Youth Development – Education/Entrepreneurs Support

McDan Group

Best Integrated Shipping & Logistics CSR

Nazca Ventures

Early-Stage Venture Capital Company of the Year – LATAM

Nazca Ventures

Tech Investment Team of the Year – LATAM

NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)

Best SME Partner Bank – Tanzania

NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)

Best Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – Tanzania

NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Tanzania

NCBA Bank

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Kenya

NCBA Bank

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Kenya

Next.e.GO Mobile SE

Best Mobility Tech Innovator & EV Manufacturing – Germany

Nickel Digital

Most Innovative Digital Asset Manager

Nickel Digital

Best Performing Crypto Fund

NX Filtration

Most Sustainable Nanofiltration Technology Solutions – Water Treatment

Octopus Energy

Best Net-Zero Sustainable Energy Developer – UK

Octopus Energy

Best Renewable Energy Investor – UK

Old Mutual Investment Group

Best Sustainable Investment Manager – Africa

PayPay Africa

Best FinTech Company CEO (Wilson Ganga) – Angola

PayPay Africa

Most Trusted Online Payment Platform – Angola

PayPay Africa

B2B Cross-Border Payments Solution of the Year – Angola

PC Capital

Best Sustainable Equity Investment Growth – Mexico

Plastic Energy

Best Chemical Recycling Technologies Company – Europe

Plastic Energy

Best Sustainability Partnership Programmes – International

Plastic Energy

ESG Company of the Year – Europe

Prometeo OpenBanking

Open Banking Platform of the Year

Prometeo OpenBanking

Latin America Infrastructure Payment Platform

Prometeo OpenBanking

FinTech Leader of the Year (Ximena Aleman CEO)

PT Pertamina

Best Renewable Energy Efficient Solutions Provider

PT Pertamina

Best Fully Integrated Company for Oil & Gas

PT Pertamina

Best Energy SOE Corporate Governance

Puente

Best Private Banking Company – Argentina

Puente

Best Investment Banking Company – Argentina

Puente

Best Private Banking Company – Paraguay

Puente

Best Investment Banking Company – Paraguay

Puente

Best Private Banking Company – Uruguay

Resourcify

Most Innovative Waste Management and Recycling Technology Solutions – Germany

Salling Group A/S

Best ESG Responsible Grocery & Retailer – Denmark

Samsung, South Korea

Best Manufacturer/Supplier Customer Service

SCG

Best ESG Diversified Chemicals – Thailand

SCG

Best Sustainability Innovation Strategy – Thailand

SCG

Leading CSR Building Materials Manufacturer – Thailand

SCG

Outstanding Contribution to Excellent Corporate Governance & Stakeholder Protection

SeABank

Best Retail Bank – Vietnam

SilverCross Investment Management

Best Sustainable Specialist Small-Cap Fund Manager – Netherlands

Simply Sustainable

ESG & Sustainability Consultancy Company of the Year

Simply Sustainable

ESG CEO of the Year (Nicola Stopps)

St Helena Island

Best Eco Tourism

Stanbic Bank Uganda

Most Innovative Financial Solutions for Entrepreneurs & Business – Uganda

Stanbic Bank Uganda

Best Corporate Banking Brand – Uganda

Stanbic Bank Uganda

Leading Mobile Banking App “FlexiPay” – Uganda

Standard Chartered

Banking CEO of the Year (Torry Berntsen) – Europe & Americas

Standard Chartered India

Best Banking Solutions Provider – India

Standard Chartered India

Best Digital Banking Platform – India

Standard Chartered India

Banking CEO of the Year (Zarin Daruwala) – India

StoreDot

Most Innovative CEO in the Battery Solutions & Nanotechnology Industry (Doron Myersdorf) – Israel

StoreDot

Most Reliable Battery and EV Technology Manufacturer – Israel

StoreDot

Best Integrated Battery Energy Storage Leadership – Israel

Supernovae Labs

Fintech Startup CEO of the Year Europe & Growth Strategy CEO of the Year (Carlo Giugovaz) – Italy

Supernovae Labs

Most Cutting-Edge Innovative FinTech Solutions Provider – Italy

Toledo Capital AG

Best Boutique Wealth Management – Family Office

Trinity Energy Limited

Best Inspirational Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year in the Energy Industry

Trinity Energy Limited

Best Fully-Integrated Company for Oil & Gas

Trinity Energy Limited

Most Sustainable Clean Energy Community Solutions

UAB Bank

Best Bank – Myanmar

UAB Bank

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Myanmar

UAB Bank

Best SME Bank Partner – Myanmar

UAB Bank

Best Retail Bank – Myanmar

Uganda Export Promotion Board (UEPB)

Best Trade Development & Export Promotion Strategy

Uganda Export Promotion Board (UEPB)

Outstanding Support to Entrepreneurs & SMEs Growth – Uganda

UOBGlobal Capital Finance Limited

Best Leading Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider – Tanzania

Urban Shelter

Best Real Estate Developer – Sustainable “Green” Development

Urban Shelter

Most Diversified Real Estate Customer-Centric Brand

Urban Shelter

Best Real Estate Investment Solutions Team – Nigeria

Vista Land

CFO of the Year in the Real Estate Industry (Brian Edang)

Vista Land

Best Integrated Property Development – Sustainable Green Development

Vista Land

Best Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brand

Wesgro South Africa

Most Innovative Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency

Wesgro South Africa

Best Sustainable Business Growth Investment Partner

Whitestar Asset Solutions S.A.

Best NPL and RE Servicer – Portugal

WPU – Waste Plastic Upcycling A/S

Best Recycling Plastic Waste into Clean Energy Transformation

WPU – Waste Plastic Upcycling A/S

Innovative Plastics Recycling Business of the Year

http://www.the-european.eu



The European is a quarterly business publication, published by Chase Publishing in London, where topics such as technology, foreign direct investment, banking and finance, business aviation, executive education are discussed. The European Magazine is available in hard copy, digital format and is accessible at various trade fairs around the world.

Think your business should be nominated for an award? VOTE HERE: https://the-european.eu/the-european-awards/vote-now