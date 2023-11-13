THE EUROPEAN MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES ITS 2023 BANKING AND FINANCE AWARD WINNERS

  • The European Magazine continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Energy, Technology, Banking and Finance, Aviation, Business Finance, Executive Education, regional development in Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies and individuals have been recognized for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies:

3J Capital Partners
Best Asset Management Company – Brazil

Aarin Tech-Fin 
Best CEO in the Financial Technology Industry (Ticiana Amorim) – Brazil

Aarin Tech-Fin 
Best Contribution to TechFin in Open Banking/Finance Solutions – Brazil

Aarin Tech-Fin 
Most Innovative Digital Transformation/Tech Growth Facilitator – Brazil

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG 
Leading Residential Real Estate Consultancy Solutions – Germany 

Active Re 
Reinsurance Company of the Year – LATAM & The Caribbean 

Active Re 
Most Innovative Reinsurer Solutions Provider – LATAM & The Caribbean 

Active Re 
Best Specialised Reinsurance Risk Manager – LATAM & The Caribbean

Afore SURA 
Pension Fund Management Company of the Year – Mexico 

Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Exports (APIEX) 
Best Investment Promotion and Trade Agency – Mozambique

Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Exports (APIEX) 
Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Business and Economic Growth – Mozambique

Architas
Best Specialist in Multi-Manager Investment Solutions

Arif Habib Ltd 
Most Innovative Financial Markets Brokerage 

Arif Habib Ltd 
Best Forex Mobile App – “AHL Tick App” 

Arif Habib Ltd 
Most Trusted Forex Broker

Artico Partners AG 
Best ESG Fund Management Partner – Switzerland

Avendus Wealth Management
Best Asset and Wealth Management Services – India

Axxess
Best ICT Leadership & Business Technology Solution Provider of the Year

AYA SOMPO Insurance 
Best Life Insurance Provider – Myanmar 

AYA SOMPO Insurance 
Most Reliable Insurance Partner – Myanmar 

AYA SOMPO Insurance 
Health Insurance Company Digital Transformation

BAC 
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Costa Rica

BAC 
Bank of the Year – Costa Rica 

BAC 
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Costa Rica

Banca Generali
Best ESG Asset Management Company – Italy

Banca Generali
Best Private Bank – Italy

Banca Generali
Best Green Credentials Bank – Italy

Banchile 
Investment Management Company of the Year 

Banchile 
Mutual Funds Manager of the Year 

Banchile 
Most Innovative Digital Investment Firm of the Year 

Banco de Chile 
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Chile 

Banco de Chile 
Bank of the Year – Chile 

Banco de Chile 
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Chile 

Banco de Chile 
Bank of the Decade – Chile

Bank Nizwa 
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Oman 

Bank Nizwa 
Most Trusted Islamic Banking Partner – Oman 

Bank of China – Macau Branch 
Best Bank – Macau 

Bank of China – Macau Branch 
Best SME Partner Bank – Macau  

Bank of China – Macau Branch 
Best Bank for Cash Management  

Bank of China – Macau Branch 
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider  

Bank of China – Macau Branch 
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Macau  

Bank of Industry
Banking CEO of the Year (Mr Olukayode Pitan) – Nigeria

Bank of Industry
Best SME Partner Bank – Nigeria

Bank of Industry
Outstanding Support to MSME & Entrepreneur’s Growth – Nigeria

Bankinvest 
Best Integrated ESG Investment Strategy – Denmark 

Bankinvest 
Best Asset Management Services – Denmark

Banque du Caire
Liquidity Management Provider of the Year – Egypt

Banque du Caire
Best Fixed Income Banking Provider – Egypt

Banque du Caire
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – Egypt

Banque du Caire
Best Treasury Management Bank – Egypt

Banque du Caire
Best Sustainable Banking – Egypt

Banque du Caire
Best Marketing Brand – Egypt

Banque MISR 
Best Corporate Social Responsible Bank – Egypt 

Banque MISR 
Best Treasury Management Bank – MENA 

Banque MISR 
Liquidity Management Provider – MENA 

Banque MISR 
Best Bank for Cash Management – Egypt 

Banque MISR 
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – MENA

Baraka 
Investment Platform of the Year – Middle East 

Baraka 
Most Cutting-Edge Investment Technology Platform – Middle East

Bestinver
Infrastructure Investment Fund Manager of the Year 

Bi Bank 
Best Performing Private Bank – Panama 

Bi Bank 
Best Corporate Banking Brand – Panama 

Bi Bank 
Best Digital Bank for Business Banking – Panama 

Bi Bank 
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Panama

BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GmbH
Best ​CEO in the Digital Business Transformation & IT/Tech ​Industry 

BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GmbH
Best Advancing Software Testing & Quality Assurance Leadership 

BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GmbH
Most Innovative Engineering Solutions & Digital Consulting

Bitwise-IT
Best IT Solutions Provider – UK

blu AI
Most Innovative CEO in the Loyalty Programs Industry 

blu AI
Best Integrated Customer Loyalty and Engagement Programs Leadership 

BlueRock Group AG 
Best Sustainable Real Estate Investment Specialist – Switzerland

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC)
Best Telecom Services and Solutions Provider

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC)
Most Innovative Digital and Telecommunication Leadership 

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC)
Best Telecommunications CFO

Boursa Kuwait 
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Kuwait

BTG Pactual 
Investment Bank of the Year – Colombia 

BTG Pactual 
Wealth Management Company of the Year – Colombia

BTG Pactual
Investment Bank of the Year – Brazil 

BTG Pactual  
Wealth Management Company of the Year – Brazil 

BTG Pactual  
Private Bank of the Year – Brazil 

Caribbean Export Development Agency 
Best Investment Promotion and Trade Agency 

Caribbean Export Development Agency 
Best ESG Industrial Free Zone – Caribbean 

Caribbean Export Development Agency 
Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Business and Economic Growth

Caye International Bank
Best Performing Private Bank – Belize

Caye International Bank
Best Corporate Governance Bank – Belize

CICA-RE
Best Reinsurance Solutions for Institutions CIMA Zone

CK Power 
Best Sustainable Development Strategy, Energy Sector – Thailand 

CK Power 
Best Leadership in the Sustainable Energy Industry (Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet) – Thailand 

Cogebanque 
Best SME Partner Bank – Rwanda  

Cogebanque 
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Rwanda 

Cogebanque 
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Rwanda

Co-op Bank
Best SME Partner Bank – Kenya

Co-op Bank
Best Investor Relationship Bank – Kenya

Corporacion Zona Franca Santiago 
Industrial Free Zone of the Year – Central America & The Caribbean 

Corporacion Zona Franca Santiago 
Best Industrial Free Zone in Innovation and CSR – Central America & The Caribbean 

Coyol Free Zone
Business Hub for Life Science and Advanced Manufacturing – LATAM

Coyol Free Zone
Most Innovative Free Zone of the Year – LATAM

Crypto Legal UK
Crypto Legal Partner of the Year

Crypto Legal UK
Legal Innovator Firm of the Year

Cupum AFP 
Most Innovative Pension Fund of the Year – Chile 

Cupum AFP 
Pension Fund of the Year – Chile

Debswana
Best ESG-Responsible Mining Company

Debswana
Outstanding Achievements in Corporate Governance & Stakeholder Protection

DHB Bank
Best Corporate & Investment Banking

DHB Bank
Best Bank for Investor Relations 

Dr Kohlhase GmbH 
Best Wealth Management Team – Germany  

Eccelsa Aviation 
Aviation Best European FBO 

Eccelsa Aviation 
Best Private Aviation Terminal Operator

Elaia Partners 
Best FinTech Growth Investment Partner – France

Energiekontor AG 
Best Net-Zero Sustainable Energy Project Developer – Germany  

epeaswitzerland gmbh
Best CEO in the Textile Manufacturing Industry (Albin Kaelin)

epeaswitzerland gmbh
Best Cradle-to-Cradle Products & Services Innovation Experts

epeaswitzerland gmbh
Most Sustainable Textile and Materials Value Creation Leadership

ESG Portfolio Management GmbH
Best ESG Investment Manager

EstateLogs 
Best Real Estate Investment Platform – Sweden

Eurobank
Best Performing Private Bank 

Eurobank
Best Corporate Social Responsible Bank

FairMarkets
Best Brokerage Services for Beginners – Asia

FairMarkets
Most Reliable and Transparent Broker

Fluence
Best Integrated Battery & Energy Storage Leadership – Germany 

Fluence 
Most Innovative Eco-Design Energy Storage System Manufacturer – Germany 

Fluence 
Best CleanTech Energy Storage Corporate Governance – Germany

ForteBank
Best Banking CEO

ForteBank
Best Corporate Governance Bank 

ForteBank
Best Digital Bank for Business Banking 

ForteBank
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year 

Futerro SA
Best CEO in the Bioplastics Environmentally Sustainable Developments Industry

Futerro SA
Best Environmental Solutions Polymer Production Leadership 

Futerro SA
Best Sustainable Diversified Plastics Manufacturing

General Mediterranean Holding 
Best Luxury Landmark Hotels/Resort & Spa Experience 

General Mediterranean Holding 
Best Hospitality Corporate Governance – EMEA

Grispen
Business Advisory & Management Consulting Firm of the Year

Groupe SEB
Best Sustainable Consumer Good Products Innovator

Groupe SEB
Best ESG Responsible Appliance Manufacturing

HFM 
Best Trading Conditions

ICBC (Macau)
Best Performing Private Bank

ICBC (Macau)
Best Corporate Social Responsible Bank

ICBC (Macau)
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year

ID Finance
Leading Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider

Inma Steel Fabricators Co. Ltd
Best ESG Integrated Steel Manufacturer – Middle East 

Inma Steel Fabricators Co. Ltd
Best Engineering Corporate Governance GCC 

IPification 
Best CEO in Cybersecurity Industry (Stefan Kostic) – Hong Kong

IPification 
Most Trusted Mobile Authentication Tech & Fraud Prevention Solution

IPification 
Most Innovative Tech CFO of the Year (Edward Sit)

IronFX 
Best Educational Broker

KAFD
Best Smart City Landmark & Sustainable Commercial Real Estate Solutions

Kasikornbank
Best Banking CEO (Kattiya Indaravijaya)

Kasikornbank 
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance 

Kasikornbank 
Most ESG Responsible Banking Service 

Kasikornbank 
Best CSR Bank 

Kathrein Privatbank AG 
Most Sustainable Private Banking Partner – Austria

Komerční Banka
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Czech Republic

Kontora Family Office GmbH 
Best Wealth Management Services – Germany 

Kush Bank
Best SME Partner Bank – South Sudan

Kush Bank
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – South Sudan

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Fund
Best Managed Retirement Fund – South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Fund
Best Pension Fund of the Year – South Africa

Krungthai Bank PLC
Best Bank for Cash Management – Thailand

Krungthai Bank PLC
Best Bank Sustainability Leadership – Southeast

Krungthai Bank PLC
Best SME Partner Bank – Thailand

Krungthai Bank PLC
Best Corporate Governance Bank – Thailand

Krungthai Bank PLC
Best E-Banking Product – Mobile Banking App “Krungthai NEXT” – Thailand

Landmark Africa
Most Innovative Real Estate Development Company 

Landmark Africa
Best Real Estate CFO of the Year

L.E.K. Consulting
Sustainability Strategies Consulting Company – UK

L.E.K. Consulting
Sustainable Projects of the Future – UK

Links & Gains 
Best Corporate Legal Team – Egypt

Loft
Best Online Real Estate Platform 

Loft
Best Digital Property Marketplace for Exceptional User Experience 

Luka Koper d.d. 
Most Reliable Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions – Slovenia

MAS Equity Partners 
Private Equity Firm of the Year – Colombia 

MAS Equity Partners 
Best Impact Investment Strategy – Colombia

Mashreq
Best Bank for sustainable Finance 

Mashreq
Best Performing Private Bank

Mashreq
Most Innovative Digital Bank for Business Banking 

Maytag Corporation, US
Manufacturer of the Year

McDan Group
Best CEO in the Sustainable Transport & Logistics Industry 

McDan Group
Outstanding Contribution towards Youth Development – Education/Entrepreneurs Support

McDan Group
Best Integrated Shipping & Logistics CSR 

Nazca Ventures 
Early-Stage Venture Capital Company of the Year – LATAM 

Nazca Ventures 
Tech Investment Team of the Year – LATAM 

NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd) 
Best SME Partner Bank – Tanzania 

NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd) 
Best Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – Tanzania 

NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd) 
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Tanzania

NCBA Bank 
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Kenya 

NCBA Bank 
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Kenya

Next.e.GO Mobile SE 
Best Mobility Tech Innovator & EV Manufacturing – Germany

Nickel Digital
Most Innovative Digital Asset Manager

Nickel Digital
Best Performing Crypto Fund 

NX Filtration
Most Sustainable Nanofiltration Technology Solutions – Water Treatment

Octopus Energy 
Best Net-Zero Sustainable Energy Developer – UK 

Octopus Energy 
Best Renewable Energy Investor – UK

Old Mutual Investment Group 
Best Sustainable Investment Manager – Africa 

PayPay Africa
Best FinTech Company CEO (Wilson Ganga) – Angola

PayPay Africa
Most Trusted Online Payment Platform – Angola

PayPay Africa
B2B Cross-Border Payments Solution of the Year – Angola

PC Capital 
Best Sustainable Equity Investment Growth – Mexico

Plastic Energy
Best Chemical Recycling Technologies Company – Europe 

Plastic Energy
Best Sustainability Partnership Programmes – International

Plastic Energy
ESG Company of the Year – Europe

Prometeo OpenBanking 
Open Banking Platform of the Year 

Prometeo OpenBanking 
Latin America Infrastructure Payment Platform 

Prometeo OpenBanking 
FinTech Leader of the Year (Ximena Aleman CEO)

PT Pertamina
Best Renewable Energy Efficient Solutions Provider 

PT Pertamina
Best Fully Integrated Company for Oil & Gas 

PT Pertamina
Best Energy SOE Corporate Governance

Puente 
Best Private Banking Company – Argentina 

Puente 
Best Investment Banking Company – Argentina 

Puente 
Best Private Banking Company – Paraguay 

Puente 
Best Investment Banking Company – Paraguay

Puente 
Best Private Banking Company – Uruguay

Resourcify 
Most Innovative Waste Management and Recycling Technology Solutions – Germany

Salling Group A/S
Best ESG Responsible Grocery & Retailer – Denmark

Samsung, South Korea
Best Manufacturer/Supplier Customer Service

SCG
Best ESG Diversified Chemicals – Thailand 

SCG
Best Sustainability Innovation Strategy – Thailand 

SCG
Leading CSR Building Materials Manufacturer – Thailand

SCG
Outstanding Contribution to Excellent Corporate Governance & Stakeholder Protection

SeABank 
Best Retail Bank – Vietnam 

SilverCross Investment Management 
Best Sustainable Specialist Small-Cap Fund Manager – Netherlands 

Simply Sustainable
ESG & Sustainability Consultancy Company of the Year

Simply Sustainable
ESG CEO of the Year (Nicola Stopps)

St Helena Island
Best Eco Tourism

Stanbic Bank Uganda 
Most Innovative Financial Solutions for Entrepreneurs & Business – Uganda 

Stanbic Bank Uganda 
Best Corporate Banking Brand – Uganda 

Stanbic Bank Uganda 
Leading Mobile Banking App “FlexiPay” – Uganda 

Standard Chartered 
Banking CEO of the Year (Torry Berntsen) – Europe & Americas

Standard Chartered India
Best Banking Solutions Provider – India

Standard Chartered India
Best Digital Banking Platform – India

Standard Chartered India
Banking CEO of the Year (Zarin Daruwala) – India

StoreDot 
Most Innovative CEO in the Battery Solutions & Nanotechnology Industry (Doron Myersdorf) – Israel

StoreDot 
Most Reliable Battery and EV Technology Manufacturer – Israel  

StoreDot 
Best Integrated Battery Energy Storage Leadership – Israel

Supernovae Labs 
Fintech Startup CEO of the Year Europe & Growth Strategy CEO of the Year (Carlo Giugovaz) – Italy

Supernovae Labs 
Most Cutting-Edge Innovative FinTech Solutions Provider – Italy  

Toledo Capital AG 
Best Boutique Wealth Management – Family Office

Trinity Energy Limited
Best Inspirational Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year in the Energy Industry 

Trinity Energy Limited
Best Fully-Integrated Company for Oil & Gas

Trinity Energy Limited
Most Sustainable Clean Energy Community Solutions 

UAB Bank 
Best Bank – Myanmar  

UAB Bank 
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Myanmar 

UAB Bank 
Best SME Bank Partner – Myanmar 

UAB Bank 
Best Retail Bank – Myanmar

Uganda Export Promotion Board (UEPB)
Best Trade Development & Export Promotion Strategy 

Uganda Export Promotion Board (UEPB)
Outstanding Support to Entrepreneurs & SMEs Growth – Uganda

UOBGlobal Capital Finance Limited 
Best Leading Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider – Tanzania

Urban Shelter
Best Real Estate Developer – Sustainable “Green” Development

Urban Shelter
Most Diversified Real Estate Customer-Centric Brand

Urban Shelter
Best Real Estate Investment Solutions Team – Nigeria

Vista Land 
CFO of the Year in the Real Estate Industry (Brian Edang)

Vista Land 
Best Integrated Property Development – Sustainable Green Development 

Vista Land 
Best Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brand

Wesgro South Africa
Most Innovative Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency 

Wesgro South Africa 
Best Sustainable Business Growth Investment Partner

Whitestar Asset Solutions S.A.
Best NPL and RE Servicer – Portugal

WPU – Waste Plastic Upcycling A/S 
Best Recycling Plastic Waste into Clean Energy Transformation 

WPU – Waste Plastic Upcycling A/S
Innovative Plastics Recycling Business of the Year 

 

http://www.the-european.eu
  
The European is a quarterly business publication, published by Chase Publishing in London, where topics such as technology, foreign direct investment, banking and finance, business aviation, executive education are discussed. The European Magazine is available in hard copy, digital format and is accessible at various trade fairs around the world.

Think your business should be nominated for an award? VOTE HERE: https://the-european.eu/the-european-awards/vote-now

