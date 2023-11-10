AARIN TECH-FIN WINS AT THE EUROPEAN MAGAZINE – GLOBAL BUSINESS AWARDS 2023

The European would like to congratulate Aarin Tech-Fin on winning the following titles for our Global Business Awards 2023:

Best CEO in the Financial Technology Industry (Ticiana Amorim) – Brazil

Best Contribution to TechFin in Open Banking/Finance Solutions – Brazil

Most Innovative Digital Transformation/Tech Growth Facilitator – Brazil

About Aarin Tech-Fin

We are a company that democratizes financial technology with visionary simplicity. We offer autonomy and personalization reliably and securely, making everything possible! We provide technology, regulation, and services for customers to become their own digital banks, avoiding complexity and unnecessary expenses.To achieve this, we deliver the most reliable and up-to-date technology within the premises of Open Finance and Pix.We aim to change the system from the inside out and, in doing so, collaborate with a wide range of businesses emerging in the financial market.

Website: aarin.tech

http://www.the-european.eu

The European is a quarterly business publication, published by Chase Publishing in London, where topics such as technology, foreign direct investment, banking and finance, business aviation, executive education are discussed. The European Magazine is available in hard copy, digital format and is accessible at various trade fairs around the world.

