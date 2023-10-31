THE I-INVEST ONLINE MAGAZINE IS OFFERING FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION FOR ALL LOYAL USERS

Business Europe
The i-invest Magazine wants to give back to its loyal users by now offering free subscription to their digital edition of the magazine. Subscribers will have access to explore the variety of topics within the luxury world that the magazine covers, such as AI, Technology, Business and Financial Investments.

The free digital subscription will help users stay informed on the latest stories happening within the business and tech world and gain access to exclusive news content as well.

As a subscriber, you will receive the latest editions of the magazine straight into your inbox and any additional supplements once they have been released.

For more information and to subscribe visit here

i-invest is a digital platform that informs and educates senior decision makers on the evolving trends shaping mainstream industry sectors. Obtaining accurate insight and analysis is key to business success, and i-invest has been created to put market changes into context, providing an essential tool to help industry leaders manage change.
