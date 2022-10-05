Shortlist unveiled for FIDIC Contract Users’ Awards 2022

The shortlist has been announced for the 2022 FIDIC Contract Users’ Awards. The awards, now in their fourth year, recognise excellence in the use of FIDIC contract forms for project delivery and showcase examples of good practice through collaboration from across the world.

FIDIC has assembled a strong shortlist comprising a total of 12 projects, organisations, companies and individuals. The judging panel, chaired by international judge and arbitrator Sir Vivian Ramsey, had a difficult task choosing winners across a number of categories including Project of the Year, Client of the Year, Legal Firm of the Year and Trainer of the Year.

This year, after two years of Covid-enforced virtual meetings, the awards ceremony returns to an in-person evening gala dinner event on Tuesday 29 November 2022 at the Tower Hotel in London as part of the Official FIDIC International Contract Users’ Conference.

The full list of projects, organisations, companies and individuals shortlisted for the 2022 FIDIC Contract Users’ Awards is as follows: –

Design and Construction of La Mesa Water Treatment Plant 1 (LMTP1) in the Philippines.

Dike 1 Remedial Works -Earthworks and Cut-off Wall in Jordan.

Lethakane Karowe Substation Power Supply Project in Botswana.

Pokuase Interchange and Local Road Project in Ghana.

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL).

Maynilad Water Services.

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.

CMS.

Fenwick Elliott.

LNP Attorneys.

David Heslett.

Salvador P Castro Jr.

Commenting on the announcement of the awards shortlist, the chair of the judges, Sir Vivian Ramsey, said: “As the industry finally emerges from the challenges of the global pandemic, it was heartening to see award entries that demonstrate the increasing global use of FIDIC contracts and the influential role that they play in the global industry.” The full list of judges for this year’s awards is included under editor’s notes below.

FIDIC chief executive Dr Nelson Ogunshakin said: “The fourth year of our FIDIC Contract Users’ Awards highlights these awards as a key part of the industry’s global events calendar. The awards are important in raising the profile of FIDIC contracts and those who use them and I am delighted that this year’s awards ceremony on 29 November 2022 will bring together the global contract user community in person to celebrate excellence and good practice. I’m really looking forward to finding out the names of the winners when they are announced at the gala dinner event in London.”

The awards will be presented as part of the Official FIDIC International Contract Users’ Conference which takes place on 29-30 November 2022 in London. For further information on the event see https://events.fidic.org/cucinternational

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.

Judging panel for 2022 FIDIC Contract Users’ Awards

Sir Vivian Ramsey, International Judge and Arbitrator.

Dr Nelson Ogunshakin, CEO, FIDIC.

Catherine Karakatsanis, Vice President, FIDIC.

Jan Jackholt, Director, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Jose Joaquin Ortiz Garcia, Chairman, Joyco.

Adriana Spassova, Member, FIDIC Contracts Committee.

Daduna Kokhreidze, General Counsel, FIDIC.

Mathias Fabich, General Manager, PNC Norge.

Ines Ferguson, Head of International Business Development, TYPSA.