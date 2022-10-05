Capital on Tap Launches New Campaign With Michael Owen to Reward Small Business Owners

Capital on Tap has launched a campaign with former professional footballer and business owner Michael Owen offering the chance to win a pair of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Final tickets to their UK cardholders, thanks to Visa.

The campaign will feature a series of videos in which Michael Owen details how the Capital on Tap Business Credit Card and spend management platform is making the lives of small business owners easier. The videos were filmed on location at Owen’s Manor House Stables, a racehorse management and ownership company of which Owen is co-owner.

The first celebrity partnership in Capital on Tap’s 10-year history is illustrative of the company expanding on their championing of small business owners.

“We already provide the best credit card for small businesses. This partnership helps us provide value to our customers in new and exciting ways,” said Hugh Acland, Head of UK Growth. “While of course there is a fun element to the chance to win FIFA World Cup™ tickets, this campaign also reinforces the high regard of which Capital on Tap and society as a whole hold small business owners.”

Small businesses comprise 99.9% of the UK business population and create 64% of jobs. This campaign marks a new avenue Capital on Tap is leveraging to thank small businesses for their contributions while simultaneously celebrating their success in conjunction with one of UK’s largest celebrations of hard work, dedication, and achievement.

The competition is open to both new and existing Capital on Tap Business Credit Card holders, who will have until 31 October to enter to win the tickets, and 31 December to win one of six shirts and footballs signed by Owen. Details on how to enter can be found on Capital on Tap’s website.

Capital on Tap makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business spending, access funding, and earn cashback, travel, and gift card rewards. More than 200,000 small businesses have spent £4 billion on their Capital on Tap Business Credit Cards across the US and UK.