AUTMOW ROBOTIC MOWING OPENS ITS 50TH LOCATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Autmow Robotic Mowing is one of the fastest-growing networks that is focused on providing lawn care solutions to all. The company offers robotic mowers to customers while also providing all of the support needed for customers to get the very best experience out of their purchase. Autmow has sold thousands of robotic mowers from Husqvarna, Mammotion, Worx, Robomow, Gardena, and ECHO Robotics from its locations all over the United States, and now, Autmow proudly announces it has signed its 50th location.

Autmow, based out of Westerville, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, was established in 2016 to provide homeowners and groundskeepers with a more environmentally-friendly way to mow the lawn that didn’t require a person pushing or riding a mower. Robotic mowers have been embraced by large parks, corporate campuses, and homeowners alike, and the concept quickly spread.

While robotic mowers have been popular in Europe for about 30 years, they never gained traction in America, until Autmow introduced them to the American market.

“Autmow aligns with our core beliefs that “We were made for more than mowing,” says Jason Scott, owner of one of Autmow’s newest locations, based out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, “Freeing people to chase their dreams and passions to become the best version of themselves… improving not only their lives but all of those around them.”

This ethos – that it’s more than a robotic mower and can free people from mundane chores so they can spend more time doing what matters most, is what has helped Autmow spread to 50 locations across the United States.

Autmow’s 50 locations includes Boston, Atlanta, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Omaha, Memphis, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Boise, Salt Lake City, and many more.

Whether a physical location or mobile service provider, Autmow locations offer a way for customers to speak with experts about which robotic mowers might be right for them, find parts, get machines installed, and take advantage of Autmow’s many services, including installation, demos, repair, maintenance, and much more.

To find your local Autmow location, head to Autmow’s website and locate your installer at this link: https://autmow.com/solutions/certified-installer/locate-installer/ .

Interested in opening an Autmow location in your town? Start by becoming a certified installer. Learn more here: https://autmow.com/contact/become-certified/

Autmow Robotic Mowing has its headquarters at 41 Israel St, Westerville Ohio 43081 US, and can be reached via phone at 614-568-3096. For more information, visit www.autmow.com