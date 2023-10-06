ROLLS-ROYCE CAR CLUB LAUNCHES COFFEE-TABLE BOOK

Taking place in the Great Room – one of Europe’s largest and most impressive ballrooms – the high-profile event will play host to an anticipated 1,000-plus attendees, including motoring enthusiasts and experts, leading media figures and a selection of special guests.

The beautifully designed, 472-page hardback book has been produced by leading publisher St James’s House in partnership with the RREC and written by an editorial team of renowned motoring journalists and industry experts, including Daily Mail motoring editor Ray Massey.

Strive for Perfection celebrates the 20th anniversary of Rolls-Royce’s extraordinary production plant at Goodwood in West Sussex, exploring the marque’s commitment to sustainable luxury and eco-friendly values, as well as the facility’s history to date, as the beating heart of Roll-Royce’s car-making process.

To resonate with the book’s theme of sustainable luxury, a carefully curated selection of high-end brands will be present at the launch, enabling guests to immerse themselves in a world of luxurious tastes, products and experiences.

Richard Freed, Founder of St James’s House, said: “We’re delighted to have worked with the RREC to produce this beautiful book, which celebrates 20 years of Rolls-Royce’s Goodwood production plant and highlights the very best of sustainable luxury.”

The high-profile book launch will be followed by the renowned London Press Club Ball, presented by the London Press Club and sponsored by the SJH Group. The glittering annual event is an opportunity not only for the leading figures in UK media to honour their own, but also to raise money for The Journalists’ Charity – the charitable organisation founded by Charles Dickens to help journalists in need, whether due to ill health, redundancy or sheer bad luck.

The RREC (www.rrec.org.uk) is a UK-based international car club. Founded in 1957, it has more than 10,000 members worldwide.

St James’s House (www.stjamess.org) is a leading publisher and communications company that specialises in providing organisations from around the world with access to exclusive audiences and markets. It is part of the SJH Group (www.sjhgroup.com).

The London Press Club (www.londonpressclub.co.uk) provides opportunities for journalists and those interested in the media to meet and learn about new developments, debate the latest issues and explore the industry’s collective past.