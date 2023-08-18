CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: WOMEN AND YOUTH IN TANZANIA, ZAMBIA, ZIMBABWE FOR 6-MONTH GREEN LIVELIHOODS TRAINING PROGRAMME BY UNITAR, GOVERNMENT, PEOPLE OF JAPAN

In the programme, participants will learn about climate change, adaptation and mitigation; building scalable and sustainable climate-resilient livelihoods; financial literacy; and climate finance. The training will be conducted over three phases:

Phase I – Online Training (September to December 2023): Participants will complete self-paced e-modules on a digital learning platform, join webinars and receive online coaching and mentoring support.

Participants will complete self-paced e-modules on a digital learning platform, join webinars and receive online coaching and mentoring support. Phase II – Self-led Projects and Virtual Boot Camp (December 2023 to January 2024): Participants selected from Phase I will apply their skills and knowledge to self-led projects that address a development challenge or livelihood opportunity and join virtual boot camps.

Participants selected from Phase I will apply their skills and knowledge to self-led projects that address a development challenge or livelihood opportunity and join virtual boot camps. Phase III – Sustainability and Community Leadership Training (February 2024): Participants who reach Phase III will receive additional training in community-building and leadership skills and join a strong network as trainers for future cohorts.

Women and youth from Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply.

Eligibility Criteria:

Women and youth who:

are keen to learn by doing, with a passion for development and information technologies

are between the ages of 18 and 35; however, women of all ages are encouraged to apply, as we value your unique experiences and skills

have good oral and written English communication skills

are computer literate and have access to a laptop and internet

understand the primary climate change at your country’s level

want to acquire business tools to build a green business

are passionate to succeed and make a positive impact on their communities

are committed to completing the programme

can provide a recommendation letter from an individual with verifiable credentials

are (preferably) university graduates

Given the high number of expected applications, UNITAR and its partners will select those with the strongest applications.

Apply today at bit.ly/unitar-green-livelihood

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is a dedicated training arm of the United Nations. In 2022, UNITAR trained 396,046 learners around the world to support their actions for a better future. In addition to our headquarters in Geneva, we have offices in Hiroshima, New York and Bonn and networks around the world.

The Division for Prosperity is based in the Hiroshima Office and Geneva. We seek to shape an inclusive, sustainable and prosperous world through world-class learning and knowledge-sharing services on entrepreneurship, leadership, finance and trade, digital technologies and nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. We empower individuals from least developed countries, countries emerging from conflict and small-island developing states – especially women and young people – to bring about positive change.

https://www.unitar.org/sustainable-development-goals/prosperity

Facebook: @UNITAR.Hiroshima | Twitter: @UNITARHiroshima | YouTube: UNITAR Hiroshima | LinkedIn: UNITAR Division for Prosperity | Instagram: @unitardivision4prosperity | TikTok: @unitarprosperitydivision