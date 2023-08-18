CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: WOMEN AND YOUTH IN 24 AFRICAN COUNTRIES FOR 6-MONTH DIGITAL SKILLS TRAINING PROGRAMME BY UNITAR, GOVERNMENT, PEOPLE OF JAPAN

In the programme, participants will learn about artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity and data analytics. The training will be conducted over three phases:
- Phase I – Online Training (September to December 2023): Participants will complete self-paced e-modules on a digital learning platform, join webinars and receive online coaching and mentoring support.
- Phase II – Self-led Projects and Virtual Boot Camp (December 2023 to January 2024): Participants selected from Phase I, based on their performance including their assignments and presentations, will continue to Phase II. They will apply their skills and knowledge in addressing a development challenge through self-led projects and virtual boot camps.
- Phase III – Sustainability and Community Leadership Training (February 2024): Participants who reach Phase III will receive additional training in community-building and leadership skills and join a strong network as trainers for future cohorts.
Women and youth from the following countries who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply: Botswana, Burundi, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia or Zimbabwe.
Eligibility Criteria:
Women and youth who:
- are keen to learn by doing, with a passion for development and information technologies
- are between 18 and 35 years old; however, women of all ages are encouraged to apply, as your unique experiences and skills are valued
- have good oral and written English communication skills
- are computer literate and have access to a laptop and internet
- are interested in leveraging opportunities brought by digital technology
- are passionate to succeed and make a positive impact on their communities
- are committed to completing the programme
- interested in keeping their tech skills up to date or break into a tech career
- can provide a recommendation letter from an individual with verifiable credentials
- are (preferably) university graduates and are tech-savvy
Due to the high number of expected applications, UNITAR and its partners will select those with the strongest applications.
Register today at bit.ly/unitar-digital-upskilling
The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is a dedicated training arm of the United Nations. In 2022, UNITAR trained 396,046 learners around the world to support their actions for a better future. In addition to our headquarters in Geneva, we have offices in Hiroshima, New York and Bonn and networks around the world.
The Division for Prosperity is based in the Hiroshima Office and Geneva. We seek to shape an inclusive, sustainable and prosperous world through world-class learning and knowledge-sharing services on entrepreneurship, leadership, finance and trade, digital technologies, and nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. We empower individuals from least developed countries, countries emerging from conflict and small-island developing states – especially women and young people – to bring about positive change.
