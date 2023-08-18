CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: WOMEN AND YOUTH IN 24 AFRICAN COUNTRIES FOR 6-MONTH DIGITAL SKILLS TRAINING PROGRAMME BY UNITAR, GOVERNMENT, PEOPLE OF JAPAN

Women and youth from the following countries who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply: Botswana, Burundi, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia or Zimbabwe.

In the programme, participants will learn about artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity and data analytics. The training will be conducted over three phases:

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is a dedicated training arm of the United Nations. In 2022, UNITAR trained 396,046 learners around the world to support their actions for a better future. In addition to our headquarters in Geneva, we have offices in Hiroshima, New York and Bonn and networks around the world.

The Division for Prosperity is based in the Hiroshima Office and Geneva. We seek to shape an inclusive, sustainable and prosperous world through world-class learning and knowledge-sharing services on entrepreneurship, leadership, finance and trade, digital technologies, and nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. We empower individuals from least developed countries, countries emerging from conflict and small-island developing states – especially women and young people – to bring about positive change.

