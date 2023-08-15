CLOUD MANAGED NETWORKS CANADA: FIRST CANADIAN FIRM TO OBTAIN 3 CISCO POWERED SERVICES CERTIFICATIONS AT ONCE

To achieve the Premier Provider status, partners must pass the Cisco Powered Services audit. The audit has stringent criteria in terms of demonstrating expertise in deploying solutions, ensuring faultless integration of technologies and providing outstanding customer experiences.

The audit can take months to prepare and complete. The Cisco Partner and Cloud Managed Networks teams began working on the certifications in April 2023 and, in less than 4 months, were able to achieve certification in 3 Cisco Powered Services – Meraki Access, Meraki Security and Meraki SDWAN. This is a huge accomplishment and a testament to Cloud Managed Networks’ capabilities and its close working relationship with Cisco.

Dave Frankland, one of CMN’s two founders and managing partners, commented: “Fast? Yes, it was!! The timeframe in which this was completed is a tribute to the team’s work ethic and focus, both towards the business and our customers. But… we have been providing white glove managed services for years, and are used to that kind of pace when working on behalf of our clients. And never has that been truer than today. As you can imagine, we are all very pleased to have achieved Premier Select status at Cisco. This is a natural progression in our 10+ year partnership and we look forward to the next 10.”

In business for over 20 years, Cloud Managed Networks has helped make lives easier for IT professionals in enterprise-level commercial, industrial and public sector companies in Canada and the US, by ensuring their networks are secure and running optimally. CMN is a one-stop, full-stack IT resource with solid experience with Cisco Meraki. In addition to being cloud and cloud migration specialists, its expertise extends to system architecture, cybersecurity, scalable tech solutions (end points, firewalls, switches, SD-Wan, etc.), installation and deployment, IOT, Managed Services and more.