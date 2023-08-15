LEADING PRINT COMPANY HAS ‘FOUND’ A WAY TO COOK UP CASH FOR INFLUENCERS

Thousands of influencers have a loyal audience who love their recipes – making them rich in numbers but not in cash.

But now thanks to a unique print scheme, they can turn that content into printed assets with no outlay, with the full backing of an award-winning company.

Found is a system where, once the company is allowed access to digital content, this can be turned into hard copy books and digital downloads which feature favourite recipes – and then can be sold directly to followers.

For the influencers it’s a win, win situation as the books are printed on demand, so there is no upfront monetary outlay. The orders are sent out directly by Found, with 25 per cent on every book sold going directly back to them.

The ordering process sits on the Found website, so the influencer doesn’t even need a website to benefit.

At the same time anyone who signs up with Found, also benefits from a support PR and marketing package to help them raise their profile and build their followers.

Found was created by entrepreneur, Nigel Watson and is headed up by Managing Director, Louise Stephenson.

According to Louise, influencers in both the UK and USA are already seeing great results.

“Creating content gives people an asset that a lot of them don’t realise they can moneterise,” she said.

“There are millions of home cooks and chefs sharing their recipes on Tik Tok, Facebook and Instagram, which are gaining them followers but not making them any money.

“This is a fantastic, no risk, way of them being able to use their assets for their financial benefit and the more they promote their books to their followers, the more money they are likely to make.”

One influencer who has already benefited is Caroline Davis, aka Mississippi Kween, who has more than 1.6m followers who watch her southern cooking videos on Tik Tok and Instagram.

She has sold more than 12,000 copies of her first cookery book and has now sold around 5000 copies of her recently launched second book, as well as planning to launch a merchandise range with Found.

“It’s been absolutely amazing for me,” she said.

“All I’ve had to do is promote the books to my followers to help generate sales at no cost to me at all.”

Louise Stephenson said that “our state-of-the-art technology means that the process can be really fast and we aim to get the books live within four weeks, where as a publisher would take months to do this.”

Found is now also offering a range of merchandise, allowing influencers to create branded products such as aprons and mugs, which again can help grow both their audience and their cash.

To be eligible for Found influencers need to have at least 50 recipes across their social platforms and must also be willing to help with the marketing of the books, by promoting it to their audience.

The company is also working with up-and-coming content creators to help them grow their profile and so can benefit from everything Found has to offer.

The success so far has led to the company extending the offering to content creators working in the fields of health and wellbeing, fitness, beauty and those who create DIY and home hacks.

Products which work particularly well for health and wellbeing creators include journals, to chart weight loss or fitness journeys.

“It may sound too good to be true but we’ve already got clients who are doing really well out of this process,” said Louise.

“And we hope that more of them will now realise that they are sitting on an untapped source of revenue.”

https://found.us