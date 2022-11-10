Immuta is awarded a Framework Contract with CCS G-Cloud 13

Immuta , the leader in data access and data security, has been awarded a framework contract in G-Cloud 13 , the latest version of the procurement platform for government bodies to buy software as a service.

G-Cloud is designed for public sector organisations to safely and easily select pre-approved partners to work with, providing cloud hosting and software services, together with associated support services to UK central government departments and all other public sector bodies. The platform enables organisations to buy services such as hosting, software and cloud support, including many off-the-shelf, pay-as-you-go cloud solutions.

Many government bodies are stuck on outdated, legacy data islands, making it impossible to safely share data across departments or agencies, because of the lack of security surrounding the data. As an industry, organisations recognise the value in updating these systems, but the rules regarding data governance when making these changes makes it far more difficult for organisations to make the switch.

Immuta enables organisations to implement more modern data systems by taking ownership of the regulations and ensuring all data access is safe and secure.

For example, implementing Immuta in healthcare settings has enabled clinicians to more rapidly access all of a patient’s data, whilst keeping the system more secure. This improves outcomes for patients, whilst also improving the efficiency of the organisation.

Founded in 2015 by Iraqi war veteran Matthew Carroll , the idea for Immuta came whilst Carroll was a U.S Army Intelligence officer, managing streams of intelligence data in Baghdad. With speed of data access being a life-or-death decision for battlefield commanders, Carroll created the solution. Along with co-founders Steven Touw and Michael Schiller, Immuta has since been committed to making data security and access simpler and more secure for public sector organisations. Immuta has worked with many public sector bodies including NHS Digital, Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Royal Air Force (RAF) and U.S. Defense and Federal agencies, and this latest move to become a G-Cloud certified supplier of data access and security for the public sector solidifies the company’s dedication towards government organisations.

Tim Marston, Director EMEA & APJ Alliances at Immuta said, “We understand the challenges that organisations in this industry face when it comes to technology, updating systems and ensuring all data remains in the right hands. For this reason, we are very proud to have been awarded a framework contract with G-Cloud, and are looking forward to working with more organisations in this space to help transform data systems without compromising on security and regulations.”

G-Cloud 13 will replace G-Cloud 12, and is available from 9th November 2022.

Immuta is the market leader in secure Data Access, providing data teams one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access to data by discovering, protecting, and monitoring data. Data-driven organizations worldwide trust Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta careers, click here.