Norwegian Climber Kristin Harila Shatters Records: Fastest Ascent of the 14 Highest Peaks in the World!

This morning (27 July 23), Osprey Ambassador Kristin Harila has completed the fastest ever summit of all 14 of the world’s highest peaks!

This morning (27 July 23) Kristin and her dedicated climbing partner Tenjin (Lama) Sherpa reached the final summit, K2 in Pakistan and with that successfully reached the summits of 14 mountains towering above 8000m in a phenomenal world record time of just 3 months and 1 day (92 days).

With this incredible achievement Kristin has set a new benchmark in mountaineering history and secured her status as an exceptional trailblazer in the field.

Her achievement serves as an inspiration to adventurers and mountaineers around the globe, proving that with dedication and resilience, extraordinary heights can be reached.

Back in April 2023, Kristin Harila set out on a mission to become the fastest person to climb all 14 of the world’s highest peaks. Her target was to beat the existing record time of 6 months and 6 days, setting a goal to complete the challenge in less than four months.

At approximately 10:45 am today Kristin and her dedicated climbing partner Tenjin (Lama) Sherpa reached the final summit, K2 in Pakistan and with that successfully reached the summits of 14 mountains towering above 8000m in a phenomenal world record time of just 3 months and 1 day (92 days). With this incredible achievement Kristin has set a new benchmark in mountaineering history and secured her status as an exceptional trailblazer in the field. Her achievement serves as an inspiration to adventurers and mountaineers around the globe, proving that with dedication and resilience, extraordinary heights can be reached.

Harila and Lama’s collaboration has showcased the essence of mountaineering unity, transcending borders and cultures to achieve greatness together. As Kristin and Lama return triumphant from this historic journey, they express their gratitude to their supporters worldwide, and the mountaineering community for their unwavering encouragement and belief in their quest.

The Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila has become a legend in mountain climbing, claiming several incredible world records. Having only climbed her first mountain in 2015, in 2023 Kristin beats her own previous True Summit record of 1 year and 5 days in a quarter of the time.

During her 14 Peaks attempt, Kristin secured multiple world records:

• Fastest summit of all 14 of the world’s 8000m peaks, together with Tenjin (Lama) Sherpa,

92 days

• First Norwegian, First Scandinavian to summit all 14 peaks

• Fastest person overall to summit the five highest mountains in the world – Everest, K2,

Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu (69 days), 2022

• Fastest Time to Climb the five highest mountains twice, 439 Days – Everest, K2,

Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, 2023

• Fastest person overall to summit six mountains in Nepal in the Spring – Annapurna,

Dhaulagiri, Kanchenjunga, Everest, Lhotse, Makalu (29 days)

• Fastest woman to climb Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse (less than 8.5 hours on 22 May

2022)

• Fastest woman to climb 14 8000ers (92 days), 2023

• Fastest Time to Climb Top Three 8000ers – Twice, 439 Days, Top 3 – 8000ers (Twice),

2023

• Fastest Double Headers of higher 8000ers, 8 Hours, Everest – Lhotse, 2023

Jonathan Petty, VP Home & Outdoor, add:“ Today we have seen Kristin Harila rewriting climbing history and from everyone at Osprey I would personally like to congratulate Kristin and her team on such an epic accomplishment. Climbing all 14 peaks is the greatest mountaineering challenge of all time and achieving that in 92 days is just incredible. At every stage of her 14 peaks project, Kristin has displayed sheer determination, and extreme mental and physical strength. She is an inspiration to us all.”

Kristin has relied on Osprey’s industry leading technical packs during her toughest challenge to date, including the lightweight expedition Ariel Pro backpack.

“When climbing high mountains, it’s very important to be equipped with the right gear. I am never without my trusty Osprey backpack. Their backpacks are high quality, reliable and allow me to carry all of the important equipment with me on all of the 8000m mountains. Even when the pack gets heavy, it stays comfortable! I have been using Osprey product for many, many years. For me, they are the best.”, Kristin Harila, 2023.