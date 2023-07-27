Global infrastructure projects highlighted as FIDIC announces winners of its prestigious Project Awards for 2023

International engineering federation FIDIC (the International Federation of Consulting Engineers) has announced the winners for its prestigious FIDIC Project Awards as it celebrates its 110 Years anniversary in September 2023 in Singapore.

Winners of the awards, which showcase, reward and promote the achievements and successes of consulting engineering member firms and their clients across the globe and the important impact their projects have on social, economic and environmental quality of life around the world, will be announced at a gala dinner and awards ceremony on the evening of Tuesday 12 September 2023 during FIDIC’s Global Infrastructure Conference in Singapore.

After considering all the awards submissions, the awards judging panel (listed below) identified 30 projects that met the elevated criteria to receive an Award of Merit for the FIDIC Project Awards 2023. The projects are an international selection drawn from Australia, Botswana, Canada, China, Croatia, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Philippines, Singapore, Somalia, South Korea, United States and Vietnam. From among these 30 projects, 16 have been selected to win an Award of Excellence which will be revealed at the gala in Singapore.

Once again this year, the FIDIC Project Awards also demonstrate the increasing importance of the infrastructure sector in the delivery of the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the net zero agenda, with the shortlisted projects covering not one, but all of the 17 SDGs goals across a significant range of project values from small to the very large.

The full list of Award of Merit recipients is as follows:

Boola Katitjin | Murdoch University (Australia)

Client: Murdoch University. Engineer(s): Aurecon.

Okavango River Bridge in Mohembo Village (Botswana)

Client: Government of Botswana. Engineer(s): CPP Botswana, APC Oosthuizen, Grassl, Herbco Technical Services.

Blatchford Neighbourhood District Energy System – Phase 1 (Canada)

Client: City of Edmonton. Engineer(s): Associated Engineering.

Responding to the Iqaluit Water Crisis (Canada)

Client: City of Iqaluit. Engineer(s): WSP Canada Inc.

Pilot plant for sustainable aviation fuel (Canada)

Client: Polytechnique Montréal, SAF+ Consortium. Engineer(s): BBA.

Baihetan Hydropower Station on Jinsha River (China)

Client: Three Gorges Jinsha River Yunchuan Hydropower Development Co. Engineer(s): China Three Gorges Construction Engineering Corporation, PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation, China International Engineering Consulting Corporation

Hotan-Ruoqiang Railway (China)

Client: Xinjiang Horuo Railway.Co. Engineer(s): China Railway No. 3 Engineering Group Co.

Fujian Fuqing Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5 & 6 (China)

Client: Fujian Fuqing Nuclear Power Co. Engineer: China Nuclear Power Engineering Co., Nuclear Power Institute of China, China Nuclear Industry 23 Construction Co., China Nuclear Industry 24 Construction Co., China Nuclear Industry Fifth Construction Co.

Ji’nan Rail Transit Line 3 Phase I Project (China)

Client: Ji’nan Rail Transit Group Co. Engineer(s): Shanghai Tunnel Engineering, Rail Transit Design and Research Institute.

Nanning Rail Transit Metro Line 5 Phase I (China)

Client: Nanning Rail Transit Group Co. Engineer(s): China Railway 21st Bureau Group Co., China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Co., China Railway First Survey and Design Institute Group Co.

Hangzhou West Railway Station Transportation Hub (China)

Client: Shanghai-Hangzhou Railway Passenger Dedicated Line Co, Hangzhou West Station Hub Development Co., Huzhou-Hangzhou Railway Co. Engineer(s): CCTN Architectural Design Co.

Inter-city Rail Transit Project of Jinhua – Yiwu – Dongyang Region (China)

Client: Jinhua Rail Transit Group Co. Engineer(s) China Railway 11th Bureau Group Corporation, China Railway No. 2 Engineering Group Co., China Railway 15th Bureau Group Co., China Railway Siyuan Survey and Design Group Co.

Tibet Laluo Water Conservancy Project and the Irrigation Area (China)

Client: Laluo Water Conservancy Project and Irrigation Area Administration Bureau of Tibet Autonomous Region. Engineer(s): Changjiang Survey, Planning, Design and Research Co.

Lvzhijiang Bridge (China)

Client: Yunnan Yuchu Expressway Investment Development Co. Engineer(s): Guizhou Transportation Planning Survey & Design Academe Co., Yunnan Yuchu Expressway Investment Development Co., Southwest Jiaotong University, China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Broadvision Engineering Consultants Co.

Pelješac Bridge (Croatia)

Client: Hrvatske-Ceste (Croatian Roads). Engineer(s): CCCC Highway Consultants Co., China Road and Bridge Corporation, CCCC Second Highway Engineering Co., CCCC Second Harbor Engineering Co., Pipenbaher Consulting Engineers.

Execution of the reconnaissance works of Saint-Martin-la-Porte 4 [SMP4] (France)

Client: TELT. Engineer(s): Egis, Alpina, SPIE Batignolles Génie Civil, CMC Di Ravena, Cogeis SpA.

CERN, the High Luminosity Large Hadron Collider (HL-LHC) – Point 5 (France)

Client: CERN Engineer(s): Pini Group SA, Lombardi SA, Artelia SA.

Lee Road Water Treatment Plant (Ireland)

Client: Uisce Éireann – Irish Water. Engineer(s): JB Barry and Partners Limited.

Chicken Market (Mozambique)

Client: Various private companies Engineer(s): Vedor.

Post-Earthquake Damage Assessment of a UNESCO World Heritage City in Northern Philippines (Philippines)

Client: Vigan City Local Government Unit Engineer(s): AMH Philippines Inc, ESCA Incorporated, SRDP Consulting Inc.

Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) (Philippines)

Client: Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation. Engineer(s): COWI, DCCD, CFC, SENER, Norconsult.

Punggol Northshore District & Northshore Plaza (Singapore)

Client: Housing & Development Board. Engineer(s): Building & Research Institute, TEP Consultants Pte.

Jurong Island Biodiversity Pond (Singapore)

Client: Singapore Government Engineer(s): Dreiseitl Consulting, Ramboll Environ Singapore Pte Ltd, Uvira Tide, HSL Constructor Pte. Ltd.

Berbera Port Project and Economic Free zone (Somalia)

Client: DP World. Engineer(s): Shafa Al Nahdah Building Contracting LLC.

Aphae-Amtae Road Construction Project of National Road 2 (Section No.2), Appellation: Cheonsa Grand Bridge (South Korea)

Client: Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Iksan Regional Construction and Management Administration. Engineer(s): Dasan Consultants Co., Envico Consultants Co., Dasan Consultants Co.

Cutter Lateral Water Supply Project (a component of the Navajo Gallup Water Supply Project) (USA)

Client: Navajo Nation Council, State of New Mexico Engineer(s): Souder, Miller & Associates (SMA).

I-74 Corridor over the Mississippi River (USA)

Client: Iowa Department of Transportation, Illinois Department of Transportation. Engineer(s): Benesch, Modjeski and Masters.

City of Billings Nutrient Upgrade, Expansion and Improvements (USA)

Client: City of Billings. Engineer(s): HDR, Terracon Consultants Inc., Morrison Maierle Inc.

Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal, Phase 1 Site Development (USA)

Client: South Carolina Ports Authority. Engineer(s): HDR, Live Oak Consultants, Transystems, Insight Group, Terracon.

Van Don – Mong Cai expressway Project (Vietnam)

Client: People’s Committee of Quang Ninh Province, Quang Ninh Project Management Unit of Transport and Construction works. Engineer(s): Transport Engineering Design Inc (TEDI).

Commenting on the list of Awards of Merit recipients, the chair of the judging panel and past FIDIC president William Howard, said: “Once again this year, the wide range and quality of the entries we received from across the world meant that the judging panel had its work cut out to select worthy projects for the 2023 FIDIC Project Awards. The chosen projects reflect the excellence of the work of consulting engineers and the value that the whole engineering, construction and infrastructure industry brings to society by delivering world-class projects that make such a positive difference to people’s lives.”

FIDIC CEO, Dr Nelson Ogunshakin OBE, added: “The FIDIC past presidents who made up this year’s judging panel have done a fantastic job and thanks is due to each and every one of them for all their hard work. I am delighted that FIDIC is once again recognising brilliant engineering work with its Project Awards and I cannot wait to celebrate with all winners of the Awards of Merit during the FIDIC Global infrastructure Conference in Singapore in September.”

As ever, the demand for tickets for the FIDIC Awards Gala Dinner event, at which the 2023 Project Awards will be given is expected to be high. For further information on the event and to book a place see https://events.fidic.org/fidicgic23/session/1225258/fidic-gala-dinner-and-110-years-global-project-awards-ceremony

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.

Judging panel for 2023 FIDIC Project Awards

The following FIDIC past presidents were members of the judging panel for this year’s awards.

William Howard, Chair, (USA).

Alain Bentéjac (France).

Jae-Wan Lee (Republic of Korea).

Wayne Bowes (Canada).

Richard Kell (Australia).

John Boyd (Canada).

Pablo Bueno (Spain).

Geoff French (United Kingdom).

Gregs Thomopulos (USA).

Eigil Steen Pedersen (Denmark).