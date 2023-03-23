Immuta and Interago Partner to Accelerate Secure Cloud Data Access for Norwegian Enterprises

Enterprises will now be able to effectively implement data governance and security controls when data is distributed across complex ecosystems in the cloud. The partnership, which focuses on unlocking data and analytics workloads in the cloud by putting data security first will allow the safe enforcement of strict data policies for customers, whilst maintaining simple, scalable processes internally. For the more cloud mature customers, looking to take the next step in their approach to data modernisation, Interago and Immuta will also be teaming up to offer flexible, agile and scalable solutions for a data mesh architecture.

From a recent business breakfast, with Interago, Snowflake and Immuta, the consensus was unanimous that Data Security is essential to the success of implementing a secure, scalable data mesh architecture. Other findings included the focus on the people, processes and organisation – breaking down the silos between the data teams and the security teams and showing the value of such to improve accountability and making data available, whilst increasing efficiency.

Interago CEO, Svein Henriksen, said: “Interago always advises customers to have compliance and security top of mind when building analytical platforms. We have evaluated different data security platforms and concluded that Immuta is the best fit for discovering, protecting, and monitoring our customers’ data.

“A data product must meet certain criteria, not just be a feed of data that is untrusted or confusing. This means teams that share data don’t just throw it over the fence, they need to make sure it meets the requirements of the consumer to deliver value. This partnership with Immuta allows this to happen.”

Colin Mitchell, Immuta’s General Manager for EMEA and APAC, said: “We are excited to partner with Interago to enable organisations to easily enforce data security policies so that customers can safely maximise the value of that data in accordance with local rules and privacy regulations,” said Colin Mitchell, Immuta’s General Manager for EMEA and APAC.

Immuta’s platform is used across all verticals, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and public sector organisations, as well as leading tech firms. Immuta’s growing partner network of top cloud data platforms includes Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, Azure Synapse, and Starburst.

Immuta enables organizations to unlock value from their cloud data by protecting it and providing secure access. The Immuta Data Security Platform provides sensitive data discovery, security and access control, data activity monitoring, and has deep integrations with the leading cloud data platforms. Immuta is now trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world to secure their data. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Interago data management consulting company helping customers to be data-driven. We work mainly with big customers building complex data platforms with sensitive data focusing on being compliant. With some of the most senior cloud architects in the domain, Interago is a key consulting player in Norway.