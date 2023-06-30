ProMIS Neurosciences Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders All Resolutions Approved

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX: PMN) (NASDAQ: PMN) , a biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), is pleased to announce the Annual Meeting of Shareholders was held by virtual web-cast meeting, on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern time). With 51.23% of common shares represented at the Meeting, and 93.51% series 1 preferred shares represented at the meeting, shareholders approved all resolutions by a highly favorable majority. In compliance with securities regulations and Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) requirements, the Corporation has posted the results of the voting below.

All Resolutions Passed

At the Meeting, holders of common shares (“Common Shareholders”) were asked to consider and vote on the following:

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS: Common Shareholders re-elected seven directors of the Corporation. Dr. Gail Farfel, CEO of ProMIS since September 2022, was also elected as a director:

Director Votes For Votes Against Abstentions % For % Against Eugene Williams 3,320,369 147,921 12,872 95.73% 4.26% Neil Cashman, M.D. 3,470,265 8,611 2,286 99.75% 0.24% Gail Farfel, Ph.D. 3,376,107 103,302 1,753 97.03% 2.96% Patrick D. Kirwin 3,314,138 154,640 12,384 95.54% 4.45% Joshua Mandel-Brehm 3,316,160 112,636 52,366 96.71% 3.28% Maggie Shafmaster, Ph.D., JD 3,292,796 103,924 84,442 96.94% 3.05% Neil K. Warma 3,266,932 164,174 50,056 95.21% 4.78% William Wyman 3,048,981 382,124 50,057 88.86% 11.13%

Broker non-votes: 914,356

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR: Common Shareholders voted in favor of the ordinary resolution to appoint Baker Tilly US, LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Appointment of Auditor Votes For Votes Against Abstentions % For % Against Appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP 4,294,824 99,591 1,103 97.73% 2.26%

At the Meeting, Common Shareholders and the holders of series 1 preferred shares (“Series 1 Preferred Shareholders”) were asked to consider the following:

Continuance Resolution: Common Shareholders and Series 1 Preferred Shareholders, voting together, voted in favor of a special resolution authorizing the Company to continue into Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “OBCA”).

Special Resolution Votes For Votes Against Abstentions % For % Against To authorize the Company to continue under the OBCA 4,537,149 103,948 6,731 97.76% 2.23%

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), an alpha-synucleinopathy. The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine applies a thermodynamic, computational discovery platform – ProMIS and Collective Coordinates – to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN.

