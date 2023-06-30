ProMIS Neurosciences Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders All Resolutions Approved

All Resolutions Passed
At the Meeting, holders of common shares (“Common Shareholders”) were asked to consider and vote on the following:
- ELECTION OF DIRECTORS: Common Shareholders re-elected seven directors of the Corporation. Dr. Gail Farfel, CEO of ProMIS since September 2022, was also elected as a director:
|Director
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Abstentions
|% For
|% Against
|Eugene Williams
|3,320,369
|147,921
|12,872
|95.73%
|4.26%
|Neil Cashman, M.D.
|3,470,265
|8,611
|2,286
|99.75%
|0.24%
|Gail Farfel, Ph.D.
|3,376,107
|103,302
|1,753
|97.03%
|2.96%
|Patrick D. Kirwin
|3,314,138
|154,640
|12,384
|95.54%
|4.45%
|Joshua Mandel-Brehm
|3,316,160
|112,636
|52,366
|96.71%
|3.28%
|Maggie Shafmaster, Ph.D., JD
|3,292,796
|103,924
|84,442
|96.94%
|3.05%
|Neil K. Warma
|3,266,932
|164,174
|50,056
|95.21%
|4.78%
|William Wyman
|3,048,981
|382,124
|50,057
|88.86%
|11.13%
Broker non-votes: 914,356
- APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR: Common Shareholders voted in favor of the ordinary resolution to appoint Baker Tilly US, LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration.
|Appointment of Auditor
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Abstentions
|% For
|% Against
|Appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP
|4,294,824
|99,591
|1,103
|97.73%
|2.26%
At the Meeting, Common Shareholders and the holders of series 1 preferred shares (“Series 1 Preferred Shareholders”) were asked to consider the following:
- Continuance Resolution: Common Shareholders and Series 1 Preferred Shareholders, voting together, voted in favor of a special resolution authorizing the Company to continue into Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “OBCA”).
|Special Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Abstentions
|% For
|% Against
|To authorize the Company to continue under the OBCA
|4,537,149
|103,948
|6,731
|97.76%
|2.23%
ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), an alpha-synucleinopathy. The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine applies a thermodynamic, computational discovery platform – ProMIS and Collective Coordinates – to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN.