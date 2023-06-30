Popular FIDIC contracts course gains official CPD accreditation

The industry leading FIDIC Contracts Introductory Course run by the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), has been officially accredited by the CPD Certification Service.

The course sets the foundation for understanding the methodology of FIDIC contracts, providing a comprehensive introduction to standard forms and procedures and analysis and comparison of the 2017 Second Editions of the FIDIC Red and Yellow Books, which are widely used across the global infrastructure sector.

Accreditation by the CPD Certification Service for the FIDIC Contracts Introductory Course is a further recognition of quality for what is already a popular and industry leading training programme. With over 25 years’ experience providing continuing professional development training certification, the CPD Certification Service is the world’s leading organisation for those looking to get CPD certified for training courses and events.

Commenting on the awarding of official CPD accreditation for the FIDIC Contracts Introductory Course, Michael Broadley, general manager of the FIDIC Academy, which organises all FIDIC training and development activities, said: “It is great news that this popular course, which provides a comprehensive introduction to FIDIC contracts, has received this official CPD accreditation as it recognises the quality of the training that we deliver and provides us with further validation for the important industry training that we offer. Testament to this is that our international public online version of the course will be run more times in 2023 than in previous years.

“We know that employers want their staff to receive CPD credits for the training that they undertake and having this contracts course officially accredited will be a big boost. It shows that the course has been evaluated to the highest standards and with millions of professionals around the world recognising the CPD Certification Service’s certified symbol as the qualitative benchmark that sets high standards in training and development. Those who sign up for the FIDIC Contracts Introductory Course can be confident that they will receive quality training delivered by knowledgeable experts.”

The FIDIC Contracts Introductory Course is aimed at providing systematic and practical guidance to anyone engaged in national and international construction projects. Its wide appeal means that it is suitable for representatives of contractors, employers, developers, project sponsors and funders, insurers, consulting engineers and architects, project managers and lawyers.

For further information on the course and to book places see https://fidic.academy/courses/fidic-contracts-introductory-course/

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.