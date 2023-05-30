Buggyra Academy France celebrated three victories at the start of the season, Téo Calvet is leading the overall standings

The Buggyra Academy France drivers showed in the very first round of the French Truck Racing Championship that they are a force to be reckoned with. They won three out of the four races during the weekend at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet. Téo Calvet was on the top step twice, Raphaël Sousa once. Calvet began his hunt for his home title by scoring a total of 61 points to take the overall lead.

“It was an amazing weekend. Nobody expected such great results. It’s like a dream come true. We won the whole Grand Prix. We are leaving the Le Castellet circuit as the overall leaders with Téo, first in the junior category thanks to Raphaël and first in the team standings thanks to Téo and Raphaël. Buggyra Academy France could not have got off to a better start,” said Fabien Calvet, project manager.

The fact that Buggyra truck drivers are a force to be reckoned with was shown in the very first Superpole of the season, which Téo Calvet won and Raphaël Sousa took fifth place. In the first race, Téo knew who his biggest rival would be this year. He battled for the first place with Thomas Robineau until the last meters. In the end, he was only 498 thousandths of a second behind the winner.

“After the start I was first, but then I made a small mistake in the last corner of the opening lap and Robineau passed me on the inside track. Then we battled wheel-to-wheel until the finish. I really enjoyed the duel,” said a satisfied Téo Calvet.

The 22-year-old’s mood improved even more after the second race with the reversed starting order, which he won. “I’m very happy. The race was full of battles. I was ninth on the first lap, so I had to make a big comeback to the front.”

While Téo missed out on first place in Sunday’s Superpole, that didn’t stop him from dominating heat three of the program at the Paul Ricard track. Moreover, Raphaël Sousa achieved his first overall podium finish of the season, finishing third. “First race of the day and a win straight away. That’s great. Shortly after the start, my main rival pushed me off the track and was penalised for it. But I was still able to return to the team with a nice trophy for the win,” said Téo.

In the final race of the weekend, two Buggyra Academy France drivers also stood on the podium. For the first time this year, Raphaël Sousa, the king of the junior standings, took the overall win, with Téo Calvet crossing the finish line right behind him.

“It was a tough race, I made a lot of contact on the track. Unfortunately, my truck got a bit damaged in the process, but I achieved our goal. In addition, I secured the overall victory in the Le Castellet Grand Prix with my second place,” said a satisfied Calvet after the race.

The French Truck Racing Championship continues on June 17th and 18th in Nogaro, the home base of the Buggyra Academy France.

Paul Ricard race results and series standings: https://coursesdecamions.fr/resultats/