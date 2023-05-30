WORLD’S OLDEST MAN TURNS 114

[PRESSWIRE] San José de Bolívar, Táchira, Venezuela – Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, the oldest living man in the world and the oldest living person in Venezuela, has reached 114 years of age. Sr. Pérez Mora has been the world’s oldest living man since the death of Spain’s Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia on 18 January 2022. According to the LongeviQuest Global Rankings, Sr. Pérez Mora is the currently the eighth oldest living person in the world. He is also only the seventh man in history to verifiably reach the age of 114. Additionally, he was the first validated supercentenarian in Venezuela.

Sr. Pérez Mora was honored today at his birthday party held at his residence in San José de Bolívar. LongeviQuest representatives Fabrizio Villatoro (Global Validation Commissioner) and Esteban Gonzalez Olase (one of the leading researchers in South America) attended the ceremony and presented Sr. Pérez Mora with a trophy in honor of his status as the world’s oldest living man and Venezuela’s oldest living person. They also presented Sr. Pérez Mora with a cake, flowers, and congratulations from fans from more than 13 countries around the world. The ceremony was also attended by relatives of Sr. Pérez Mora, local media, and official representatives of the town of San José de Bolívar.

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora was born in El Cobre, Táchira, Venezuela on 27 May 1909. His parents were Euquitio Pérez and Edelmira Mora. In 1912, his family moved to Caserío Caricuena, San José de Bolívar, where they bought a farm. At the age of 4, he already had eight siblings. Growing up, Pérez Mora worked on the farm with his father and siblings. At the age of 10, he began to study, but only for a month because his teacher became ill. He learned to read and write from a book his teacher gave him. His brother, Miguel, lived in the nearby town of Los Paujiles, and Pérez Mora began working for him. There, he met Ediofina García and married her in San José de Bolívar in 1938. The couple had six sons and five daughters.

In recent years, Pérez Mora has been cared for by his daughters and by his many relatives. His daughter describes him as a loving man, a believer, with a good demeanor and always radiating joy to all.

