Folders.com Brings Design and Automation Together with an all new Custom Design Tool

Hudson Envelope of New Jersey LLC has announced the highly anticipated relaunch of Folders.com, the premier platform for custom folder design. With an expanded selection of products and a revolutionary configuration process, this new website is designed to expedite orders with automated tools saving customers up to 75% in concept-to-delivery time.

The revamped website provides an interactive experience where customers can modify colors, layouts, graphics and texts on over twenty-thousand different folder variations. With just a few clicks, customers can view price estimates for all customized items without having to wait for a quote. Even more impressive, the 3D preview mode allows users to get an accurate idea of what their final product will look like, before placing an order.

“This integration empowers our customers with tools that enhance their ability to create unique products suited specifically to their needs.” said Andrew Jacobs, CEO of Hudson Envelope of New Jersey LLC.

As part of Hudson Envelope of New Jersey LLC’s continued efforts to provide an engaging experience for customers, the redesign showcases technological advancements while empowering users to create their own unique designs with ease. Customers can create an account on Folders.com where they can review past designs or reorder saved items, reinforcing ease-of-use for businesses seeking streamlined ordering capabilities.

But the site’s redesign goes even further – it’s not just folders. Users now have the capabilities to customize additional products such as certificate holders, table tents and mailers.

“It’s exciting to see how far we’ve come since starting out as just an envelope company years ago.”

To check out Folders.com new design tool and its endless possibilities visit them at www.folders.com

Folders.com is renowned within E-Commerce circles providing consumers with industry-leading customization services both online and offline since 2007. Supplying high-quality paper stocks colors alongside an array of customization options, including printing services for large-scale endeavors. Folders.com products cater across corporate to educational institutions with an extensive product range supporting various sectors from healthcare to legal and finance organizations worldwide.

Hudson Envelope of New Jersey LLC (JAM BNC) is a collection of leading eCommerce businesses specializing in customized products for businesses, organizations, and consumers worldwide. The brands have category killer domain names that drive brand recognition and credibility within their categories. Backed by private equity firm TZP Group and led by CEO Andrew Jacobs, JAM BNC brands focus on customized products and have a shared e-commerce platform which powers a multi-brand shopping experience, a core marketing engine and shared back-office operations. To learn more visit: Envelopes.com, Folders.com & JAMPaper.com.