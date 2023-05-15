BLUETTI AC180 Mobile Power Station Is Eager to Meet Australia

BLUETTI is going to release its latest mobile power station – AC180 in Australia on May 15, 12:00 pm (AEST).

With enhancements all around, including a 1,440W super-fast charging rate, 1,800W continuous AC power, and up to 2,700W lifting power, the BLUETTI AC180 meets all your power needs, whether being used as an emergency backup during sudden power outages at home or as a power supply for outdoor travels.

However, with the advanced bi-directional inverter and smaller battery pack, the new AC180 is significantly lighter and more portable than existing models like the AC200P and AC200MAX, two of the most popular models in BLUETTI stores that have won the heart of numerous customers.

BLUETTI AC180 comes with the creative imagination of this market compared to its predecessors. Let’s have a sneak peek.

Model AC180 AC200MAX AC200P Capacity 1,152Wh 2,048 W h 2,000 Wh Rated Power 1,800W 2,200W 2,0 00W Lifting Power 2,700W – – Battery Cell LiFePO4 LiFePO4 LiFePO4 Max. AC Input 1 , 440W (By Cable) 500W (by adapter) 5 00W (by adapter) Max. Solar Input 500W 9 00W 7 00W UPS Transfer Time ≤20ms – – Smart App Control √ √ – Price $1,199 (Limited Debut Price ) $2,799 $2,499 Warranty 5-Year 2 +2 Year s 2 +2 Year s

In addition, AC180 is designed to be more portable than AC200P, with a handle for easy carrying.

Constant Power On the Road

The versatility makes BLUETTI AC180 an exciting release for outdoor enthusiasts. As the summer comes, it’s time to plan outdoor activities like hiking, camping, RVing, etc. Take AC180 as a mobile power source, with only one single charge, its 1,152Wh of capacity is able to power your necessary devices throughout the day. Thanks to the highly efficient charging of up to 1,440W input, recharging this unit from 0 to 80% only takes 45mins!

Sustainable Power, From Now On

The AC180 solar generator works perfectly with solar panels such as BLUETTI PV200 and PV350, making solar energy available whenever and wherever the sun shines. AC180 allows a max 500W solar input, so a full charge takes about 2.8-3.3 hours in full sun, which extends happy camping hours and broadens up the exploration map without worrying about power shortage.

Unleash Indoor/Outdoor Possibilities

AC180 is equipped with a 1,800W pure sine wave inverter for most essentials at home or outdoors. Furthermore, AC180 also comes with a Power Lifting Mode to deliver up to 2,700W output to effortlessly run high-powered devices like kettles, hair dryers, mini ovens, etc. Beyond that, the seamless UPS function enables the power to convert in the blink of an eye, which helps avoid data loss or hardware damage to the computer.

Price & Availability

The highly anticipated BLUETTI AC180 is set to launch on May 15th at 12:00 pm (AEST), with an exclusive debut price of $1199 until May 31st, making it the most cost-effective option among similar competitors. It’s a valuable deal that can’t be missed!

https://www.bluettipower.com.au

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/bluettiofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluetti.au

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bluettipower.au

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_australia/