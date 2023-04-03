Our latest blog : Kelkoo Group – campaigning for fundamental change and fairness in a global digital marketplace: The Digital Markets Act; A lasting legacy or missed opportunity? | Kelkoo Group Policy Blog

Our FAQs:

FAQs-FINAL.docx (live.com)

Our proposed remedy that achieves fairness, transparency and non-discrimination in online shopping:

Kelkoo’s DMA compliant solution for comparison-shopping | Kelkoo Group Policy Blog

Kelkoo Group was a hugely successful comparison-shopping service (CSS) that helped consumers to make great shopping choices and helped online retailers to reach those consumers. However, virtually overnight, Kelkoo was taken to a cliff edge by Google’s self-preferencing behaviour.

Lead complainant in the Google Shopping Case

We are one of the lead complainants in the Google Shopping case in Europe and have been lobbying for fair digital markets since 2011. We are in regular dialogue with global regulators who are keen to end monopolist behaviour and restore competition and consumer choice.

Other sectors affected: travel, flights, hotels, recruitment, local advertising

SAVE THE DATE: Kelkoo webinar, Thursday 8 June, 10:30-11:45 CET

“EU and UK approaches to digital markets regulation: Can they lead the way in best practice? Is the tide turning in favour of genuine competition and fairness?”

Moderator: Javier Espinoza, EU correspondent, FT

Confirmed speakers:

Euan MacMillan, Director of the Digital Markets Unit, Competition and Markets Authority, UK

Maria Ioannidou, Senior Lecturer in competition law at the School of Law, Queen Mary, University of London

Richard Stables, CEO, Kelkoo Group

