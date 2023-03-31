DigiShares Integrates with Fortress Trust to Offer Cutting-Edge Payments and Custody Solutions

DigiShares, a leading tokenization platform and digital Transfer Agent, has announced its integration with Fortress Trust, a chartered trust company, to offer cutting-edge payments and custody solutions to their clients. This integration marks a significant step forward in the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, providing seamless payment and custody solutions to DigiShares’ users.

Fortress Trust is known for its innovative approaches to integrating traditional financial services with blockchain technology. With its advanced solutions for crypto and fiat payment rails, as well as on and off-ramps, Fortress Trust is setting the standard for secure and efficient financial transactions in the digital age.

Through this new integration, DigiShares’ clients will be able to seamlessly:

Accept and process payments via credit card, linked bank accounts, wires, and crypto

Convert fiat to USDC and vice versa at low cost

Send fiat and crypto distributions

Offer custodial wallets to their investors, enabling them to hold crypto and security tokens

As a regulated financial institution in the State of Nevada, Fortress Trust cannot hold client assets “on the balance sheet.” All assets are held FBO (“for benefit of”), ensuring no risk of third-party claims. This is a crucial feature, especially in the wake of the collapse of Silvergate, Signature, and Silicon Valley Bank.

Claus Skaaning, CEO of DigiShares, shared, “The tokenized securities ecosystem will only be successful if the solutions offered to investors and issuers are easy to use. Their interaction with payments and custody – not only for crypto but also fiat – needs to be seamless. The combination of DigiShares and Fortress Trust is a big step forward.”

As said by the Founder of Fortress Trust, Scott Purcell, “DigiShares has shown themselves to be an innovator in the security tokenization space, and we believe that they are positioning themselves a market leader as the industry starts to shift into a more compliant regulatory environment. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with DigiShares in their next leg of growth.”

Overall, the integration of DigiShares with Fortress Trust represents a significant step forward in the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. By providing seamless payment and custody solutions to their clients, DigiShares is helping to shape the future of the fintech industry, and Fortress Trust is proud to be a part of that journey.

DigiShares is one of the leading providers of white-label tokenization platforms for real-world assets, combining smart contract creation, investor onboarding, cap table management, and peer-to-peer trading in an end-to-end solution. With DigiShares, real asset owners and fund managers can automate processes, more easily fractionalize ownership and democratize access, and increase liquidity through the built-in bulletin board or external exchanges.

Website: https://www.digishares.io

Fortress is a Nevada State Chartered Trust Company that provides leading web3 infrastructure solutions for brands and builders to build on/off-ramps, self-custody wallets, as well as fungible and non-fungible token programs. Fortress is the back-end infrastructure layer for a variety of leading Fintech, Web2, and Web3 products and enables clients to bring their Web3 initiatives to market in a quick and compliant manner. Check us out at Fortress.xyz, or on Linkedin and Twitter.

Website: https://fortress.xyz/