TD SYNNEX Europe teams up with Menaya and its state-of-the-art cybersecurity solution for SMBs and Mid-size companies

Menaya, an expert cybersecurity firm, has just signed a major partnership deal with TD SYNNEX Europe, one of the world’s largest IT distributors. TD SYNNEX Europe has selected Menaya to be featured in its cyber solutions portfolio and is now available to its 50 000 European partners.

Companies today are having to deal with an unprecedented surge in cyberattacks. This is particularly true for small and medium-sized businesses, which account for 75% of all attacks. Why? Most of the time it is because the IT systems of these organizations are too vulnerable and often enough because they do not have the means or resources to protect against cyber threats. They also believe that because of their smaller size they are less likely to be targeted while in actual fact they are ideal targets for hackers. Owing to insufficient cybersecurity awareness and culture, 54% of French companies have been attacked in 2021. These figures are a real cause for concern especially since they have been backed by the Corporate Cybersecurity Barometer published by CESIN in 2022.

TD SYNNEX Europe’s core business is to distribute high-performance IT products, services and solutions from over 1 500 leading and renowned vendors. Their offering addresses fast-growing tech industries such as: Cloud, Big Data/analytics, IoT, Mobility, SaaS and, of course, Cybersecurity.

With this partnership, TD SYNNEX Europe will be distributing the Menaya solution to its network of 50 000 partners. This new alliance, between a major distributor and experts in cybersecurity makes perfect business sense, especially since it caters to strong market demand.

“This agreement is a great opportunity to boost business exposure for Menaya with TD SYNNEX Europe being one of the largest IT wholesalers in the world. Menaya will now be able to work with the entire network of TD SYNNEX Europe partners. With Menaya now part of this network, many businesses will be able to build enhanced cybersecurity into their business,” says Avi Bartov, co-founder of Menaya.

“We have decided to reference the Menaya offer because it is exactly what businesses need and expect. It has got a full set of functionalities, it’s very easy to set up and it is in full SaaS mode with a very intuitive admin space. It perfectly complements our catalog of cybersecurity solutions. It definitely addresses a clearly identified need among TD SYNNEX Europe’s partners in supporting their customers,” added Alex Van Den Akker, TD SYNNEX Europe.

The Menaya solution consists of 3 parts:

Web Vulnerability Detection: a combination of automated technologies that flag vulnerabilities in your Web applications as well as dangerous malware (Malware Detection and Web Application Scanner).

Cyber Security Rating : a cyber threat map covering and reviewing more than 20 components and 400 checkpoints to assess a cyber risk profile and potential consequences.

Cyber Remediation: detailed vulnerability reports for easy and applicable remedial action plans. Moreover, Menaya, with its ecosystem of partners, supports and assists its customers in the execution of remediation action plans.

Menaya was founded in June 2022. The startup offers a turnkey cyber rating and web detection solution for businesses: based on the concept of white-hat hacking combined with automated technologies, Menaya’s solution is designed to flag potential cyberattacks before they occur. As a pioneer in easy-to-use cybersecurity SaaS solutions, Menaya provides the tools to detect and prioritize cyber risks through a comprehensive assessment of all external attack surfaces. Menaya’s cybersecurity acumen stems from Israeli technological know-how leveraging 20 years’ experience in developing solutions designed to protect organizations and their infrastructures.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is one of the world’s largest distributors and aggregators of solutions for the IT ecosystem. We are an innovative partner, helping more than 150 000 customers in over 100 countries maximize the value of their technology investments, improve their bottom line and leverage growth opportunities. Tech Data and Synnex are headquartered in Clearwater, Florida and Fremont, California. TD SYNNEX’ 22 000 employees are focused on bringing together best-in-class IT products, services, and solutions from more than 1 500 leading vendors. Our Edge-to-Cloud product offering is based on the fastest growing technology segments, which include Cloud, Cybersecurity, Big Data/Analytics, IoT, Mobility and all “as a service” solutions. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving our customers and communities, and we believe we can make a positive impact on our employees and the planet by acting as a good corporate citizen and recognized as such. Diversity and inclusiveness are at the heart of our hiring strategy in the IT ecosystem.

