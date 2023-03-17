Gaston Schul Expands Customs Services to Include Ireland

Customs service provider Gaston Schul will now be offering their services to customers who wish to trade with Ireland. Effective from the 17 th of March, the company will be expanding its services to include the Irish market. By adding Ireland to their full-service offering, they are now operating in six countries.

From its UK location in Felixstowe, Gaston Schul’s team of customs experts will now expand their customs declarations services to include imports and exports into Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The company’s consultancy services are also extending to Ireland, keeping customers up to date with the latest rules and requirements, to ensure customers goods flow seamlessly through the customs process as compliantly and efficiently as possible. Alongside the daily operation, monitoring of the proposed Windsor Framework, which the UK Government announced on the 23rd February 2023, will be a key focus.

“The Gaston Schul Family is proud to announce that our full-service offering is now available in Ireland. This is an exciting chapter in our growth as we expand into yet another European country.

With the knowledge, determination, and efficiency of our team, we can better serve our existing and future customers with all their Irish needs. This expansion is just another example of the ambition driving this ever-growing organisation.

We can’t wait to see what future endeavours lie ahead with this exciting new addition!”

Rob Ewalds – CEO

“This new launch into Ireland, will only make it easier for us to provide the best service and experience for our existing and potential customers.

I am extremely excited that we continue to expand our offering for our customers, this makes me very proud to be part of the ever-growing Gaston Schul family.”

Michelle Ablett – UK Business development and product manager

Gaston Schul’s expansion into Ireland is an exciting next step for the company that signals a bright future ahead in 2023 – one where even stronger customer relationships will be formed.

Gaston Schul is a family-owned, independent, expert, full-service customs broker, with over 350 customs professionals operating in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Norway and now Ireland. Gaston Schul also has access to a global control tower network to support the requirements of customers around the world. With a heritage dating back to 1845, Gaston Schul has skilfully combined their heritage, neutrality, know-how, advisory options, and digital solutions to be the perfect customs partner for everyone.