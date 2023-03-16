Equito App and DigiShares Partner to Revolutionize Real Estate Investment

Equito App is an innovative and disruptive Spanish start-up in the Real Estate and Fintech industry. Their goal is to make real estate investing accessible for anyone with as little as 100 euros, in 2 minutes and be able to receive rents monthly. Equito App also takes care of finding real estate properties, proposing them on the app in tokens of 100 euros, finding tenants for these properties and distributing the rents every month.

Equito App will be using DigiShares’ white-label technology to tokenize residential real estate properties.

The Spanish fintech have chosen the Security Tokens Offering framework to tokenize the properties. The financial instrument is a participative loan where individuals lend money against a variable interest that will depend on the rents of a specific property.

Claus Skaaning, Co-Founder and CEO of DigiShares, stated about the partnership: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Equito App on this exciting project. Our white label tokenization platform is specifically designed to help companies like Equito App to break down the entry barriers to real estate investing. We look forward to working closely with Equito App to make this project a success.”

Robin Decaux, CEO of Equito App, said: “We are excited to collaborate with DigiShares, a leading player in the fast-growing tokenization industry. We believe that the tokenization of real assets has the potential to liquify properties and make real estate investments more accessible. We look forward to working with DigiShares to achieve our visions for Equito App.”

DigiShares is a leading provider of white-label tokenization platforms for real world assets, combining financing, corporate management, and trading in an end-to-end solution. Our solutions enable asset owners and fund managers to digitize and automate processes, to reduce administrative cost, to reduce the ticket size to fractionalize and democratize and enable retail investors to participate, and finally to provide a huge increase in liquidity through the built-in marketplace that enables shareholders to trade their assets.

