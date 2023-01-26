FIDIC teams up with leading infrastructure investment intelligence providers EDHECinfra

Leading provider of financial indices and analytics for infrastructure investors EDHECinfra and global engineering federation, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), have signed a two-year strategic partnership agreement to work together to promote approaches to sustainable infrastructure planning, design, development and delivery.

The partnership between EDHECinfra, the leading provider of market indices, benchmarks and valuations analytics for investors in the unlisted infrastructure equity and private debt sector and FIDIC formalises a mutual collaboration and establishes a strategic framework for cooperation with the purpose of supporting both organisations’ ambitions in the area of sustainable infrastructure delivery.

Welcoming the initiative, Dr Frederic Blanc-Brude, director and CEO of EDHECinfra, said: “We are delighted to formalise this partnership with an influential global organisation like FIDIC and look forward to our collaboration in support of an ambitious shared global agenda to deliver infrastructure in a sustainable, resilient and inclusive manner.”

Commenting on the partnership, FIDIC CEO Dr Nelson Ogunshakin said: “I am very pleased that FIDIC has signed this key agreement with EDHECinfra that will see our two organisations working closely together in the area of sustainable infrastructure delivery. Our collaboration will be of particular benefit to the outputs of FIDIC’s Global Leadership Forum and I look forward to enhancing our industry insights and intelligence by tapping into EDHECinfra’s knowledge of the infrastructure sector investment marketplace.”

The partnership, which runs until the end of 2024, will see FIDIC and EDHECinfra collaborating on a number of initiatives including webinars, policy papers, seminars and events. Both parties will share findings and results of their respective work and will also mutually develop potential outputs for the benefit of the global engineering, construction and infrastructure sector.

EDHECinfra is a provider of market indices, benchmarks and valuation analytics for investors in unlisted infrastructure equity and private debt. Asset owners, asset managers, consultants and asset valuation professionals use EDHECinfra datasets, which track thousands of investments in 25 countries over the past 20 years. Data is available on a quarterly basis for hundreds of analytics and on a monthly basis for 25 key market benchmarks.