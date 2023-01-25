FIDIC links up with Positive Planet to drive industry carbon emissions reduction

International net zero advisory organisation Positive Planet and global engineering federation, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), have signed a two-year memorandum of understanding to support FIDIC’s ambitions contained in its industry-leading Climate Change Charter.

Specifically, under the terms of the agreement, Positive Planet and FIDIC are aiming to:

Reduce the overall emissions generated by the consulting engineering sector through encouraging their globally based members to measure their emissions, reduce their carbon footprint and improve individual knowledge and engagement through Carbon Literacy Training.

Build awareness and interest of FIDIC’s membership associations in the process of carbon measurement, reporting and reduction planning process.

Increase knowledge and engagement in carbon emissions reduction within the industry – including why it is needed.

Encourage all FIDIC member associations to reduce their carbon emissions.

Communicate achievements and progress both internally and externally to encourage others in the industry to follow suit.

Under the terms of the agreement, Positive Planet and FIDIC will collaborate on a number of industry webinars and to deliver carbon literacy training as well as offering carbon footprint, report, reduction plan and offsetting services for FIDIC members at a discounted cost.

Commenting on the agreement, FIDIC chief executive Dr Nelson Ogunshakin said: “I am delighted that FIDIC has signed this key agreement with Positive Planet that will see our two organisations working closely together on climate change, net zero and sustainability issues.

“Given our respective areas of activity and influence, both FIDIC and Positive Planet are very keen to collaborate to advance our common aims and objectives around raising the industry’s understanding of carbon measurement, reporting and the carbon reduction planning process. Through our partnership we hope to increase knowledge and engagement in carbon emissions reduction across the global industry.”

Stephen Henry, co-founder at Positive Planet, said: “The collaboration between Positive Planet and FIDIC will have a global impact. FIDIC’s membership covers over 100 countries across the globe with a key aim of this partnership to influence all FIDIC member associations to reduce their emissions. We are looking forward to supporting FIDIC to positively impact the planet through carbon footprint measurement, carbon reduction and improving stakeholder engagement through collaborative online webinars and Carbon Literacy Training.”

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.

Positive Planet provides solutions for businesses and organisations looking to take responsible action to reduce their climate impact. The consultancy has a suite of business applications designed to simplify their pathways to net zero. From carbon footprint measurement, emissions reduction planning, employee training, stakeholder engagement and programme delivery, Positive Planet delivers innovative ways to turn intent into impact.