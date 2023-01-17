Saudi Arabia to host 26th GHWP and Technical Committees Annual Meeting

Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), which is hosting the 26th Global Harmonization Working Party (GHWP) and Technical Committees in Riyadh from February 13 to 16, has invited regulatory authorities, medical devices industries and others interested in medical devices regulation to register for the event. The meeting will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Riyadh.

The GHWP meeting will discuss regulatory developments in medical devices and technological developments associated with the industry, including the role of artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, medical software and medical biotechnology. The meeting will enhance the harmonization and convergence in medical devices regulation between countries, developing regulatory systems and legislation for medical devices in accordance with international best practices, and helping emerging countries to build their regulatory systems and benefit from the different experiences of the members of the organization.

“The GHWP annual meeting is a major opportunity for the medical device regulatory authorities in countries around the world to learn and benefit from international knowledge, experience and systems that member countries at the event are offering,” Eng. Ali Al-Dalaan, GHWP chair, who is Executive Vice President of SFDA’s medical devices sector, said.

“Our member countries are keen to support countries that may not have a strong medical device regulatory regime in place, and the event is an opportunity for such countries not only to gain regulatory insights but also to build new relationships and forge stronger relationships with their global peers,” he said.

Al-Dalaan noted that the organization now includes 33 regulatory authorities including Saudi Arabia, China, United States of America, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. In addition, a number of consultants with regulatory experience from the US, Europe and Japan are working with the organization.

“There are also different collaboration channels with other partners such as APEC, WHO, OECD and the International Medical Devices Regulators Forum,” he said.

Al-Dalaan, who has chaired GHWP since 2018, said the organization also includes nine scientific and technical working groups. The working groups focus on preparing legislative regulations that govern the medical device industry for new and emerging technologies, from the stage conceptualization up to clinical trials and post-market surveillance.

Registration for the event is open and may be accessed through the websites of GHWP (http://www.ghwp.info/) and SFDA (https://www.sfda.gov.sa/en/ghwp-annual-meeting)