THE NEW FOSCOTE HOSPITAL LTD ACQUIRES THE ROYAL BUCKINGHAMSHIRE HOSPITAL, AYLESBURY

The acquisition is part of a buy and build strategy which will see the Company acquire healthcare facilities across the UK. “We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of The Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital.

The Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital has suffered from under investment for some time. Our plan is to make a significant investment in the infrastructure, staffing and services to regenerate the hospital to its former glory,” said Professor Kaveh Shakib, Founder and Group Medical Director. “Adding the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital to our existing portfolio of healthcare provision, strengthens our commitment to providing the very best healthcare to the population we serve.”

Mike Moran, Group Chief Executive Officer of The New Foscote Hospital., said: “the rationale behind this acquisition is to create synergies within our existing healthcare provision in both Banbury and London. The Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital shares our values, as well as a similar focus on advancing clinical and quality excellence to benefit patients.”

The New Foscote Hospital is a boutique private hospital located in Banbury, Oxfordshire. Owned, managed and run by clinicians, the hospital offers a full range of treatments including; Cardiology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Oral & Maxillofacial surgery, Haemotology, Orthopaedics, Opthalmology, Gynaecology, Physiotherapy, Urology and Cosmetic surgical procedures. With on-site radiology services including ultrasound, X-ray and MRI, patients can be seen for a comprehensive care pathway quickly and in one place. The hospital accepts patients who are self-pay, private medically insured and patients referred by the NHS either through local contracts or the national electronic referral service. The New Foscote Hospital has a CQC overall rating of Good. To find out more, please visit our website www.thefoscotehospital.co.uk

The Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital is the centre of excellence for spinal and neuro rehabilitation. Designed in 1862 with involvement by Florence Nightingale, it was later given its royal title during Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations in 1887 after treating the future King Edward VII following a hunting accident in Aylesbury Vale. In addition to being the first hospital in the U.K to adopt the best rehabilitation equipment, including the Mindpod and Exoskeleton, the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital aims to break barriers and records through holistic, patient-centred rehabilitation, becoming the first in Europe to fit someone with an above the knee amputation in an exoskeleton and enabling the first Doctor in the UK to perform surgery after becoming paralysed. The hospital treats patients from all over the world with spinal cord injury and a range of complex neurological conditions including Acquired and Traumatic Brain Injury and Stroke, on an in-patient, out-patient and tele-rehabilitation basis. The Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital has a CQC overall rating of Good.

www.royalbucks.co.uk