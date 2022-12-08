US -Africa Business Forum (USABF) Platinum Sponsor Cybastion leads the way to Africa on Cybersecurity

The highly anticipated event will bring leaders from across the African continent to Washington, DC from December 13-15, 2022. The Summit demonstrates the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa and will underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, and with its government affairs in Washington, D.C., Cybastion is an American-based company with a footprint in 8 different African countries. Cybastion specializes in cybersecurity and e-govt solutions – providing highly innovative, customized digital solutions and technologies.

CEO and President of Cybastion, Dr Thierry Wandji says, “I am honored to be a part of this year’s Summit and even more so as a platinum sponsor of the event. Cybastion is working to help bridge the gap between Africa’s cybersecurity and more developed countries. We do this by offering, cybersecurity solutions, infrastructure, digital technologies, cyber insurance solutions, and training. Africa is bursting with potential – with a large young population, and this translates into incredible wealth for the digital economy. If the youth are trained properly, they can develop the products of the future and can create an eco-system that can grow proportionally with their country’s GDP. We are excited to take the full power of American technology to the rest of Africa and the rest of the world.”

Cybastion’s African footprint has expanded significantly over the last year. Thanks to the support and backing of various U.S. government agencies and advocacy support from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Corporate Council on Africa, Cybastion has been able to harness commercial opportunities in several African countries. The company’s commitment to the African continent and its hard work culminates at the Summit with the signing of several deals with African partners, pre, during, and post the Summit.