Theresa Gavigan and John Gomez Join the Western National Park Association Board of Directors

Two people, one a leader in business and volunteerism and the other an avid hiker and business executive, have joined the Western National Parks Association (WNPA) board of directors.

The board is the organization’s governing body and serves as an ambassador for WNPA, articulating its message, mission, and accomplishments to the public.

Teresa Gavigan of Philadelphia has served as past board chair and board member of the Grand Canyon Conservancy, the official philanthropic partner of the National Park Service for Grand Canyon National Park.

Gavigan has served on boards for organizations focused on children, women’s empowerment, emergency aid, and culture and the arts.

An experienced labor and employment attorney and human resources executive, Gavigan most recently was Mercer’s executive director of labor and employment networks. She also held senior leadership roles in the retail and energy industries.

Gavigan noted that WNPA works alongside 70-plus national park partners on education, research, and community engagement. “I’m excited to work with such a successful organization in support of that mission,” she said.

John Gomez lives in Palos Verdes Peninsula near Los Angeles. Gomez has visited over 25 national parks, rafted rivers, hiked the Grand Canyon rim-to-rim about six times, and twice reached the Mt. Whitney summit.

The Miami native serves as president of Cooler Screens. Gomez has held top leadership positions at several businesses, including Cardenas Markets, Trader Joe’s, Argo Tea, Panda Restaurant Group, and FedEx Office.

“My background as a business executive will hopefully allow me to add value in multiple areas,” Gomez said. “I would especially like to be part of the effort to increase youth participation across WNPA activities.”

“John and Teresa share and exemplify a strong passion and service for our public lands and parks,” said WNPA Chief Executive Officer, Marie Buck. “They connect to our parks at a multitude of levels. Their experience and leadership in the public, private, and non-profit sectors will be a tremendous asset to WNPA as we plan for WNPA’s continued success and long-term growth.”

Western National Parks Association (WNPA) helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service, WNPA supports parks across the West, developing products, services, and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding, and appreciation of national parks. Since 1938 WNPA has worked to connect new generations to parks in meaningful ways, all with one simple goal: create advocates who want to preserve and protect these unique places for everyone, for all time. Learn more at www.wnpa.org.