Grand Opening Massage Therapy Academy, Opens Doors to Meet Demand!

On October 12, St. Moritz celebrates its grand opening in Centennial, Colorado. St. Moritz plans to operate 100 massage schools across the country and the first location is in the Denver Metro area.

Consumers are starting to see it is getting more and more difficult to get a massage due to the high demand. Michel Slover, St. Moritz Executive Academic Program Manager comments on consumer and spa demand, “Massage consumer demand is simply stronger than the supply of massage therapists to service consumers. It’s not uncommon to wait 3-4 weeks to get a massage at a highly rated spa with the best massage therapists.”

Massage therapy training can open doors to an incredibly rewarding career in the health and wellness field. Pay and flexibility make it one of the most desirable professions. Especially compared to the escalating cost of a college education which can be over $150,000 for a four year education. An individual can receive a massage therapy certification for less than $10,000 in tuition with a 20-week program at St. Moritz. Massage therapists make from $40 to $80 per guest treatment, with an average 25 hour a week of providing services, which can translate to a salary of $50,000 to $100,000 a year. According to Michel Slover “ the combination of pay, flexible hours and the ability to work locally or at resorts in exotic destinations is incredibly attractive.”

Massage therapists can work in a variety of settings including resort spas, day spas, franchise massage clinic/spas, chiropractors or many have solo practices. The school curriculum prepares massage therapists for the Colorado certification and license exam.

The Centennial, Colorado location was selected as the first location for the St. Moritz massage school concept, due to its accessibility to light rail and I-25. We welcome and invite prospective students from the Denver metro area to explore a career in massage therapy. The Grand Opening event is on October 12, between the hours of 5pm and 7 pm at 6830 S Yosemite Ct Suite 101, Centennial, CO 80112.

Our vision is to build a massage therapy community dedicated to improving the lives of others with high-quality and inspiring massage therapy education. St Moritz was developed by top leaders in the spa industry and dedicated to combining academic theory with real-life industry knowledge, and hands on application in providing the highest quality learning experience. The St. Moritz teaching format combines theory lectures, practical demonstrations, facilitated discussions, activities, and supervised massage practicals. Students will gain the knowledge base of anatomy/physiology, anatomy/kinesiology, and pathology to give a scientific base to their bodywork skill sets. These comprehensive academic teachings, hands-on training, are designed to help them prepare to work in spas, resorts, chiropractor clinics, sports therapy clinics and private practice.