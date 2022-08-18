Introducing Smilodo Mall: the NFT bringing eCommerce to the Metaverse

The Smilodo Mall project is revolutionizing the way people shop by bringing the shopping mall concept to the Metaverse. Forget about the boring Web2.0 online shops, and dive into the 3D world powered by the latest Web3.0 technologies. Socialize, get entertained, and enjoy the deep product immersion while you are on your shopping adventure.

In 2021, Smilodo launched the first iteration of its eCommerce SaaS Business by providing Web2.0 online shop services. “Now we will bring it to the next level by entering the Metaverse” states the Smilodo founder, CEO of Aeddon Ltd. Claude Steiner. “We have the business experience, the eCommerce insights, the technological know-how, in short terms ‘the DNA’ to make this vision become a reality” Steiner further points out.

Smilodo already has an operational Metaverse mall prototype that is linked to its existing eCommerce SaaS Business, and the company is launching a closed beta run of its mall in Q4 2022. To enter this closed beta the community needs to own a Smilodo Community NFT, which is, besides being the entry ticket, the user’s dynamic Avatar. The community NFT is coming with additional incentives: a 5% discount on all items sold in the mall, and a 10% discount on the Smilodo Mall Space NFT that will be issued later, and early and exclusive access to further events and features.

After the closed beta run, Smilodo will prepare its Smilodo Mall space sale as a second NFT round in 2023.



“You want to be a 3D shop owner? Or sub rent your 3D shop to other shop operators? Here is your chance!” Steiner states. The focus lies on SMEs who don’t have the financial background to develop a fully featured Metaverse solution themselves.

There are two other important aspects of Smilodo’s approach: Entertainment and Quality.

“People don’t want to go just shopping today, they want to get entertained while doing their shopping” the CEO concludes, and therefore Smilodo will provide this entertainment in the form of live concerts, exhibitions, in-Mall games, and art galleries. For this, there are some areas in our mall reserved especially for this purpose. These areas can also be rented by third parties.

The other aspect ‘Quality’ is also of the highest importance. “Selling products online demands the highest possible graphics quality and very short loading times”. This is where currently available Metaverses fail. The client-side rendering approach they use comes with poor graphical quality and long loading times. “This is why we use server-side rendering, that enables us to provide the highest possible graphic quality and short loading times, even on devices without powerful graphic cards” Steiner declares.

https://www.smilodomall.io

Smilodo’s Twitter channel https://twitter.com/SmilodoMall