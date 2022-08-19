EGDF PUBLISHES 2020 INDUSTRY INSIGHTS INTO EUROPE’S VIDEO GAME DEVELOPER SECTOR

The European Games Developer Federation (EGDF) has published its 2020 insights report today. The 2020 report aggregates key games industry data from 25 European countries and is produced with the support of national trade associations across Europe, including those members of Europe’s video games industry federation, ISFE. The focus is on Europe’s video game developer sector: the data, analysis and the story of video games during the pandemic.

Key takeaways from the EU:

EU games industry continued its growth despite the pandemic.

EU game developer studios and publishers had a combined turnover of €16.6bn

There were 4,600 developer studios in the EU

There were 74,000 employees working in the sector in the EU (98,000) in Europe)

22% of employees in the European video game sector are women, compared to 17% in Europe’s ICT sector as a whole

France continued to be the EU’s leader in game development It is closely followed by Germany and Sweden in terms of the number of game developer studios France, Germany and Poland led in terms of employees Sweden and Finland are catching up with France and Germany, the two countries leading in terms of combined industry turnover

The rise of the Swedish and Polish games industries indicated how the games sector is becoming an important engine of digital growth in both small EU member states and Central-Eastern European member states

EGDF President Hendrik Lesser said:“2020 was a difficult year for the European video games community, as it was for so many. Too many of us lost loved ones, friends, and colleagues.

“With all the disruption, the development of new games and new game launches were predictably impacted. And while the games industry was better equipped for remote work than many others in Europe, it was not without its challenges. Small European businesses, in particular, faced substantial difficulties in securing new deals, pitching for investment and hiring new employees. The lockdowns also triggered mental health challenges in the workforce that companies were quick to respond to. Our industry showed incredible resilience in response to the crisis, as millions of people discovered the joys and benefits of playing our games for the first time.”

ISFE Chair Olaf Coenen said: “With millions of people around the world turning to video games as a source of entertainment and safe connection between friends during lockdown, we saw a massive increase in engagement. We used our global reach and influence as a force for good, promoting public health messaging, making significant financial donations, and providing free educational and fitness games. We know that video games helped players feel happier, less anxious, and more connected during the strict lockdown periods[1].”

