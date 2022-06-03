Fobi Appoints New Investor Relations Manager Sam Sangha

Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Sangha as its Investor Relations Manager, effective June 7 th , 2022.

Sam Sangha brings over 15 years of IR and business development experience to Fobi and will be focused on the marketing of the Fobi story to new retail investor audiences as well as growing Fobi’s wholly-owned subsidiary PulseIR…

Mr Sangha has over 15 years experience in capital markets starting as an investment advisor followed by investor relations roles with publicly listed companies in the technology, fintech and resource industries. He has worked closely with management teams in building comprehensive investor relation programs to develop, retain and grow their shareholder base. Mr. Sangha has extensive experience with dual-listed companies in the Canadian and US capital markets with diverse market capitalizations. He also led investor relations for a retail and institutional $25 million U.S equity financing for US-listed company Handeni Gold.

Sam Sangha Fobi IR Manager stated “I am very excited to join Fobi at this point in their growth and work together with the very strong management, marketing and technical teams. I see great opportunity in the Fobi suite of products and solutions along with a great opportunity to improve Fobi’s brand awareness in the capital markets and expand our shareholder base in North America.”

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated, “I am looking forward to having Sam come on board and join the Fobi team. I believe that Sam’s capital market knowledge and experience will pay dividends by way of having someone dedicated to marketing and sharing the Fobi story, as well as managing our current investor audience. In addition to the investor relations role, Sam will also be adding value by way of driving new business development opportunities for our recently launched PulseIR platform.”

