GAMIVO reached 4 million registered users. The company’s future looks bright!

GAMIVO has plenty of reasons to celebrate. The popular platform for gamers has just reached two important milestones: 4 million registered users and 13.6 million games sold.

GAMIVO is a platform where gamers can find video games, gift cards, and gaming accessories.

The company, established in 2017, has quickly earned a reputation as one of the best and most popular platforms dedicated to gamers.

In May, GAMIVO announced crossing the 4-million-registered-users mark. At the beginning of the second quarter of 2021, GAMIVO had about 2.8 million registered users. It means that the number of customers has increased by 43% in the last 12 months. “The ever-growing number of users proves the efficiency of our marketing activities.

Players also appreciate GAMIVO’s out-of-the-box promotions that let them find something that other platforms can’t offer. I’m speaking, in particular, of our cooperation with video game developers,” stated GAMIVO CMO Bartłomiej Skarbiński. New directions According to the company, its users come from all over the world, while the United States and Western Europe, particularly Spain, Germany, Great Britain, France, and Italy, are the most important markets for GAMIVO. However, it may change a bit because some regions are gaining prominence.

For example, in South Korea, over 70% of society plays video games, and the Korean video game market is expected to grow to KRW 23.46 trillion (approximately USD 18.7 billion) in 2023. Taking this potential into account, GAMIVO has recently launched the Korean version of the platform. Hot releases, timeless classics

The latest results prove that, together with the growing user base, the number of video games sold on GAMIVO is also increasing dynamically. The counter currently points to 13.6 million releases vended on the platform. Gamers visiting GAMIVO are on the lookout for both the hottest premieres and timeless classics.

“If you analyze the list of bestselling video games of 2022 on GAMIVO, you’ll notice that there are not only long-awaited premieres such as Elden Ring, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, or God of War for PC. There’s also the iconic Minecraft,” said Bartomiej Skarbiski. Satisfying results The growing number of both registered users and sold games is reflected in GAMIVO’s financial results. For instance, in the first quarter of 2022, the company totaled a net profit of PLN 1.6 million (USD 373,000). It’s 10 percent higher than the previous quarter.

The fourth quarter is considered the best period for the gaming industry; hence, this result looks very promising. Moreover, according to the company’s financial statement, GAMIVO generated a GMV of PLN 52.4 mln (USD 12.2 mln) and a revenue of PLN 10.2 mln (USD 2.3 mln) in the first quarter, which also seems to be a good forecast for the rest of the year.