deltaconX and Fidectus announce joint offering to unify post-trade processing

The currently unpredictably market situation requires energy traders increase their velocity, further digitize, and automate their business operations. Market demand for new generation post-trading services has significantly increased. The focus is more than ever on liquidity, credit risk, compliance, and regulatory reporting. deltaconX’s multi-regulatory platform coupled with Fidectus’ Global Energy Network (GEN) drive increased value comprehensively throughout the unified energy post trade lifecycle. The joint solution covers confirmation, regulatory reporting, settlement and netting, financing and payment across commodities and financial products. Customers have several integration options designed to satisfy their requirements in diverse IT landscapes quickly and efficiently.

deltaconX, a leading multi-regulatory service provider in capital, energy and commodity markets, and Fidectus, the leading next-generation post trade processing service provider in OTC energy and commodity markets, today announce they have entered a partnership.

“By combining strong expertise in regulatory reporting with strong expertise in confirmations, settlements, nettings and payments, our customers not only immediately benefit from material operational and cost efficiencies, they can fully focus on their core business and unlock the full post trade potential to increase liquidity and reduce risk.“ said Fidectus CEO Dr. Jens Bartenschlager.

Thomas Buk, deltaconX Managing Director said “Whilst regulatory compliance obligations are further evolving and costs and efforts to comply will continue to rise, market participants need to find new ways of smart, dynamic and flexible solutions to automate their daily business. The partnership with Fidectus enables our customers to benefit of effortless interoperability across all post trade processes and ensures compliance with their legal requirements while staying competitive in their business.”

deltaconX is a full-service provider offering a unique software & support package catering for Global financial-, energy- and commodity trading, as well as non-financial organizations enabling them to meet their various regulatory reporting obligations such as EMIR EU & UK, MiFIR/MiFID II EU & UK, SFTR EU & UK, FinfraG/FMIA, MAS, USDF (CFTC & SEC) and REMIT within a unified platform. Advanced exception-, data- and reconciliation management functionalities as well as flexible integration methods reduce efforts and the total costs of ownership to a minimum.

Fidectus enables market participants to digitize and automate cross-company post-trade processing for over the counter (OTC) energy and commodity markets. Our Global Energy Network (GEN) connects market participants and enables them to benefit of tools for, confirmation, settlement, netting, financing, and payment. GEN supports many native interfaces to ETRM-, accounting and settlement systems, multiple communication channels, file types, and standard such as ISDA, EFET electronic Confirmation Matching (eCM) and EFET electronic Settlement Matching (eSM). With GEN, scalability in OTC trading becomes a reality for our clients. They can significantly reduce their cost and credit risk, optimise their liquidity, and improve their operating profitability putting them at a competitive advantage.

