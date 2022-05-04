YOTEL TO LAND IN LISBON WORLD TRADE CENTER

YOTEL, a global hospitality brand appealing to those looking for a different hotel experience through smart design and the creative use of technology, today announced a new YOTEL in Lisbon to open in 2024. The new property will form part of the Foz Vintage Group’s spectacular World Trade Center development slated to be Portugal’s most innovative and disruptive Business Park.

The 127 room YOTEL Lisbon WTC will be located within the World Trade Center Lisboa, minutes away from Lisbon city centre, a short drive from the beaches in Cascais and. adjacent to Monsanto, the largest green area in the region. The campus, totalling over 35,000 SQM, will also include office, retail, and recreational facilities with the ethos of promoting physical and emotional wellbeing through clever accessible and sustainable solutions. Like YOTEL, the Center has been designed with flexible, adaptable evolving spaces, encouraging collaboration, networking and productivity by delivering comfort and time-saving technology. YOTEL will join other major corporations based in the development, including Worten, Bayer and Helm.

WTC Lisbon is part of the World Trade Center network, the world’s largest business and investment platform, spanning 322 cities across 90 countries. YOTEL Lisbon WTC will be the first of two YOTEL properties to be part of the international WTC ecosystem, with the second to be announced later this year.

“Lisbon has always been a priority for YOTEL’s expansion, particularly following the opening of YOTEL Porto last year” said Rohan Thakkar, Chief Development Officer, YOTEL. “We are delighted to have signed a long-term management agreement with Foz Vintage, a group that defines its projects on innovation, the environment, and its people, the same values which we embrace at YOTEL. YOTEL Lisbon WTC will further our expansion strategy across Southern Europe, both within Portugal and nearby markets such as Spain and France ”

According to Vasco Fonseca, COO of the FVC Group “YOTEL offers a concept perfectly aligned with our vision at WTC Lisbon, which gives priority, above all, to innovation and technology, sustainability and people’s well-being. YOTEL’s spaces are designed to create a unique experience for each stay, able to engage and connect guests. Its auditorium will also serve as a stage for major events, in particular, to receive the schedule that we foresee for the WTC Business Club, which aims to be a space of choice for business networking and for the discussion of strategic themes for companies and projects, nationally and internationally”.

The hotel will feature a restaurant, event space and a panoramic rooftop bar, all catering to both local office workers and in-house guests, alongside a Grab+Go, co-working areas, and a 24/7 fitness centre with state-of-the-art equipment. The hotel will be the ideal accommodation for people visiting and working in the WTC or one of the other nine business parks located within a three kilometre radius.

YOTEL currently operates 19 hotels around the globe and has another 13 under development, with a YOTEL /YOTELPAD property opening in Miami in May and YOTEL Geneva Lake opening later this year.

YOTEL challenges the status quo by appealing to those who find traditional hotels uninspiring, looking for a different experience not just a great sleep. It delivers an authentic experience through awesome people, smart design and the creative use of technology. Inspired by the luxury of first-class travel and uncompromisingly designed around guests, YOTEL offers extraordinary value and a sense of community in sought after locations.

The global hospitality brand is based in London with regional offices in the US and Asia, and has a portfolio of three brands: YOTEL, YOTELPAD and YOTELAIR. The company operates thirteen city centre hotels in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Singapore, Edinburgh, London (2), Amsterdam, Porto, Glasgow, Manchester and Park City, and six airport hotels in London Gatwick, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris, Charles de Gaulle, Istanbul Airport (2), and Singapore Changi.

YOTEL’s major shareholders include a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, the Talal Jassim Al-Bahar Group, United Investment Portugal and Kuwait Real Estate Company (AQARAT).

YOTEL was originally created by YO! founder Simon Woodroffe OBE who took inspiration from the experience of first class travel and translated that ethos, language and design into small but beautifully designed rooms. www.yo.co.uk.

Founded in 2018, with a team with more than 20 years of experience, the FVC Group is responsible for the construction and promotion of numerous developments in Portugal, such as the World Trade Center, Alagoa Office & Retail Center, The Hotel 145, The Arc, among others.

Created and conceived from a fair in Queens (NY) and the vision of the Rockefellers, the World Trade Center is the largest business and investment platform in the world, with approximately one million companies that are part of these ventures across the planet. With the mission of growing global commerce, the management of licensing and use of the brand is carried out by the World Trade Center Association (non-profit), where through a Board of Directors and periodic events, they define the global strategy of integration and business generation. and investments through its network.

The association was created in 1968 and has more than 326 units. It protects the brand and defends the global interests of those who are part of the world. WTC Lisboa is part and will be a protagonist within the association, promoting and attracting business between WTCs around the world.

