Israeli Police Block Palm Sunday Mass at Holy Sepulchre, Raising Alarm Over Religious Freedom in Jerusalem

In an unprecedented move that has sparked international outrage, Israeli police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to conduct Palm Sunday Mass, marking what church officials describe as a rare and deeply significant rupture in centuries-old religious tradition.

According to the Latin Patriarchate, Cardinal Pizzaballa, who holds Catholic jurisdiction across Israel and the Palestinian territories, was stopped en route to the church and forced to turn back by Israeli authorities. The Mass was instead held at an alternative location in Jerusalem, breaking with long-established custom at one of Christianity’s holiest sites.

The Patriarchate had reportedly coordinated in advance with Israeli authorities to ensure the service would proceed in a limited format, attended by a small number of clergy and broadcast to millions of Christians worldwide. Despite these arrangements, access was ultimately denied.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemned Israel’s decision to bar Jerusalem’s Latin Patriarch from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday, describing the move as a violation of religious freedom and longstanding protections for holy sites.

Church officials described the incident as a serious violation of the long-standing “status quo” governing religious practice in Jerusalem. Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of Holy Week leading to Easter, has traditionally been observed at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre without interruption, even during periods of conflict.

The decision comes amid ongoing war and heightened restrictions across the occupied Palestinian territories. Easter celebrations in Jerusalem, normally a major cultural and religious event for both Christians and Muslims, have already been curtailed. Public gatherings have been restricted, and many traditional festivities suspended. Still, church leaders had hoped that core religious observances, particularly Palm Sunday Mass at the Holy Sepulchre, would be preserved.

Instead, the incident has intensified concerns about the erosion of religious freedom in a city sacred to three faiths.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the move, calling it an offense not only to the faithful but to any community that respects religious freedom. Critics have also pointed to the role of Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose office oversees the police and who has long been associated with hardline positions toward both Christian and Muslim communities.

While Israeli authorities have not issued a detailed public explanation, the unusually forceful response from the Latin Patriarchate signals a significant deterioration in relations between church leadership and the Israeli state.

For many Palestinians, Easter in Jerusalem is more than a religious observance. It is part of a broader cultural and social fabric that binds communities across faith lines. The disruption of Palm Sunday at its traditional site has therefore resonated far beyond the Christian minority, becoming a symbol of wider restrictions on Palestinian life under occupation.

The historical weight of such disruptions is profound. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre lies in East Jerusalem’s Old City, an area that has been at the center of competing political and religious claims for generations. Control over the city has shifted repeatedly, but religious practices at the church have generally been preserved under a complex arrangement known as the “status quo,” dating back to Ottoman rule.

Even during the upheaval of 1948, when the creation of the state of Israel led to the mass displacement of Palestinians in what is known as the Nakba, services at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre continued. Following the war, Jerusalem was divided, with West Jerusalem under Israeli control and East Jerusalem, including the Old City and the church, under Jordanian administration. While movement was severely restricted and many Palestinians were prevented from accessing holy sites, religious ceremonies within the church itself were maintained.

The events of 1948 remain central to understanding the present moment. Known to Palestinians as the Nakba, or “catastrophe,” the period saw the displacement of approximately 700,000 Palestinians and the destruction of hundreds of villages. These events are widely documented by historians and form the foundation of the Palestinian experience of dispossession.

There is significant scholarly debate over how to characterize what happened. Many historians and human rights scholars describe elements of the 1948 expulsions as ethnic cleansing, pointing to documented cases in which Palestinian populations were forcibly removed. Others argue that while expulsions occurred, they were not part of a single coordinated master plan but rather the result of a complex and chaotic war environment.

The term genocide is more contested. While some scholars and activists use it to describe the scale and nature of Palestinian displacement, it is not a classification broadly adopted in mainstream historical or legal scholarship, which applies a narrower definition under international law.

What is not disputed, however, is the scale of the displacement and its enduring consequences. The legacy of 1948 continues to shape the political, social, and religious landscape of Jerusalem and the wider region.

Following Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem in 1967, the state assumed control over access to the Old City and its holy sites. While religious worship has generally been permitted, it has often been subject to security restrictions, permit systems, and periodic limitations, particularly during times of heightened tension.

Against this backdrop, the blocking of the Latin Patriarch from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre during one of the most significant moments in the Christian calendar represents more than an isolated incident. It signals a potential shift in how religious access is managed in Jerusalem, with implications that extend far beyond a single ceremony.

As Holy Week unfolds under the shadow of war, the incident stands as a powerful symbol of the broader constraints facing Palestinians and the fragile status of religious freedom in one of the world’s most contested cities.