Experian named as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development 2026, an International Day proclaimed by UNESCO

As an expert in data and technology, Experian is committed to supporting financial inclusion across the globe. For people in rural and developing parts of the world, Experian supports access to affordable finance, helping them to make the most of their money. An initiative in Brazil is a leading example and featured in a new storytelling hub marking World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development 2026, for which Experian is a new partner.

“Experian is committed to expanding financial inclusion across agribusiness. As we celebrate World Engineering Day, we strive to create sustainable solutions that reach farmers and rural enterprises to improve livelihoods and help build a more resilient, inclusive and hopeful future for communities around the world,” says Abigail Lovell, Chief Sustainability Officer for Experian.

World Engineering Day (WED) celebrations launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 4 March 2026, marking the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, features and news. The focus of this year’s theme is “Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation”.

An official International Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that spans members from more than 100 countries and represents over 30 million engineers worldwide.

WED 2026 provides governments, United Nations-associated organisations, policymakers, educators, and leaders in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. All campaign content was produced by SJH Studios – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED and part of the SJH Group – and is hosted on the official WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

“Experian was selected to participate in WED 2026 following recommendations arising from the campaign’s network and governance framework,” says Eleanor Hall, SJH Operations Director for WED. “This reflects the strong alignment between Experian’s work and the initiative’s objectives, as well as their relevance to the campaign’s programme. As the WFEO’s appointed partnership coordinator, the SJH Group formally invited Experian to participate as an official partner, and their leadership and expertise contribute meaningfully to advancing the reach and impact of WED 2026.”

Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation, and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential. We must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions.”

Stephen Van Der Merwe, SJH Group Director, Licensing, Legal and Contracts, says: “Experian is a leader in financial technology, and we’re thrilled to have them on board as an official partner for this year’s World Engineering Day campaign.”

To view Experian’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner/experian/

The WED 2026 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2026 at www.worldengineeringday.net