World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development 2026 to feature Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) as an official partner

ASN has been confirmed as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, the annual initiative highlighting the essential role that engineers and engineering plays around the world.

As a specialist in submarine cables, ASN helps to connect the world, ensuring modern communications are reliable and have a limited impact on the environment.

“Alcatel Submarine Networks is proud to partner with World Engineering Day for the second year in a row. This initiative aligns with our purpose: connecting the world in a sustainable way by leveraging the engineering expertise and innovative spirit of our teams. The challenge of our time is not to choose between (economic) growth and sustainability, but to redesign growth through sustainability,” says Henri Tallon, Vice-President Health, Safety, Security & Environment, Alcatel Submarine Networks.

World Engineering Day launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 4 March 2026, marking the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, features and news. The focus of this year’s theme is “Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation”.

An official International Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that spans members from more than 100 countries and represents over 30 million engineers worldwide.

WED 2026 provides governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. All campaign content will be produced by SJH Studios – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – and hosted on the official WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential – we must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions.”

Stephen Van Der Merwe, SJH Group Director, Licensing, Legal and Contracts, says: “ASN is a leader in submarine cables, and we’re thrilled to have them on board as an official partner for this year’s World Engineering Day campaign.”

To view ASN’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner/alcatel-submarine-networks/asn-1/ and https://worldengineeringday.net/partner/alcatel-submarine-networks/asn-2/

The WED 2026 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2026 at www.worldengineeringday.net