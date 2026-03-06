Compass Datacenters named as an official partner for World Engineering Day 2026

Compass Datacenters has been announced as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, the annual initiative highlighting the essential role that engineers and engineering plays around the world.

As a specialist in the provision of hyperscale and cloud data centres, Compass is laying the foundations for future demand in big data, AI and machine learning.

“Being a WED 2026 partner reflects our commitment to 100-year assets. By applying modern manufacturing to construction, we deliver scalable, sustainable data centres that serve as a lasting utility for the global economy,” says Chris Crosby, CEO of Compass Datacenters. “Communities deserve ‘Class A’ infrastructure. By prioritizing doing things ‘the right way’ today, we ensure these hubs remain vital, living assets for the future.”

World Engineering Day launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 4 March 2026, marking the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, features and news. The focus of this year’s theme is “Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation”.

An official International Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that spans members from more than 100 countries and represents over 30 million engineers worldwide.

WED 2026 provides governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. All campaign content will be produced by SJH Studios – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – and hosted on the official WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential – we must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions.”

Eleanor Hall, SJH Operations Director for WED, says: “As the official media partner for World Engineering Day, the team at SJH Studios are really excited to help present this year’s celebration of engineering and delighted to have Compass Datacenters on board, as a global authority in hyperscale and cloud data centres.”

To view Compass Datacenters’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner/compass-datacenters-2/compass-datacenters/

The WED 2026 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2026 at www.worldengineeringday.net.