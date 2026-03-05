STS Group Prevents Coordinated ATM Jackpotting Attempts in Cullman, Alabama

During the week of February 23–27, two attempted ATM jackpotting incidents were prevented at financial institutions in Cullman, Alabama, thanks to enhanced security technology deployed by STS Group.

Enhanced ATM Security Solution Stops Criminal Activity Within Seconds, Protecting Financial Institutions from Significant Loss

In both incidents, criminals attempted to access ATM machines by lifting the hood to initiate a jackpotting attack, a growing and highly organized form of ATM fraud occurring nationwide. In each case, the STS Enhanced ATM Security Solution immediately triggered alarms and sirens, alerting STS’s monitoring command center in real time.

The criminals fled within seconds.

At one location, Traditions Bank—a client of STS for over 18 years—confirmed that the suspects were on site for less than 10–15 seconds before the alarm activated.

“Traditions Bank has entrusted STS Group for over a decade now with all of our security solutions. That paid dividends just last week when we had an attempted jackpotting attack on one of our ATMs. With their enhanced ATM Security Solution, the criminals were unsuccessful in their attempt. They were on site less than 10–15 seconds before the alarm went off when the hood was lifted. We can’t thank STS Group enough for their proactive solutions to keep our financial institution safe.”

— Tim Compton, President & CEO, Traditions Bank

While no arrests have been made, law enforcement and security experts note that jackpotting attacks are increasingly sophisticated and often carried out by organized groups operating across state lines. The FBI has issued national warnings regarding the surge in ATM-related crimes.

In a typical jackpotting incident, criminals gain access to the ATM’s internal components and force the machine to dispense large amounts of cash, often hundreds of thousands of dollars from a single machine.

In these Cullman incidents, no cash was dispensed.

STS’s system triggered immediately when the ATM hood was opened, alerting its command center and notifying the bank in real time. The immediate activation disrupted the attack before damage or financial loss occurred.

“It is our mission to protect our customers by staying ahead of the bad guys,” said Scott Couch, Founder and CEO of STS Group. “We feel like we are a part of the industry, part of the community banks, and part of the credit unions, and we value their security just as much as they do. Financial institutions need to be aware that there is technology available, some of which may already be in place, that can significantly enhance protection of these machines.”

Couch, who founded STS in 2008 after witnessing firsthand the operational and emotional impact of security failures on bank staff, says prevention, not just response, must be the industry’s focus moving forward.

“For over 18 years people have trusted me with protecting their branches and staff, and I don’t take that commitment lightly,” Couch added.

A Shift from Response to Prevention

Jackpotting attacks represent an evolution from earlier “hook and chain” methods. As physical security improved, criminals adapted. Today’s attacks often rely on electronic manipulation and targeted reconnaissance.

STS’s Enhanced ATM Security Solution was designed specifically to address this evolution, detecting unauthorized access attempts immediately and disrupting criminal behavior before loss occurs.

Beyond technology, STS supports institutions through real-time monitoring and structured response protocols designed to reduce downtime and protect staff.

Protecting Communities, Not Just Machines

Community banks and credit unions play a critical role in the towns and cities they serve. ATM losses not only impact financial institutions but also the communities that rely on them.

Traditions Bank’s leadership credits proactive security planning as a key factor in preventing disruption.

“We are busy being bankers when it comes to the security of our branches. We’ve always trusted Scott Couch and his team. What occurred Friday night is proof that I made the right decision.”

— Tim Compton, Traditions Bank

As jackpotting incidents rise nationwide, STS Group is encouraging financial institutions to evaluate their current ATM protection measures and consider layered, proactive approaches that reduce exposure and operational risk.

Minimized exposure can even be achieved through STS Group’s sister company, Southern Cash Solutions. With their ATM cash management program, minimum cash replenishments are monitored, tracked, and predicted to ensure that excess cash is not deployed to ATMs.

Founded in 2008 in Alabama, STS Group is a security, automation, and service partner serving community banks, credit unions, and financial institutions across the Southeast. The company specializes in proactive monitoring, branch automation, electronic and physical security solutions, and ATM protection technologies designed to reduce downtime, prevent loss, and safeguard communities.

