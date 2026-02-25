EQUESTIC AND THE DUTCH MASTERS 2026 TO HOLD FORUM ON THE FUTURE OF COACHING

Featuring legendary coaches, this free event is accredited for KNHS license points, and registration for coaches is now open. All Forum participants will get special coach free access to the Equestic new AI-driven coaching app.

Equestic, a leading equestrian performance technology company, has partnered with The Dutch Masters to open a discussion on The Future of Coaching, a forum exploring the evolution of coaching to accelerate education, advance performance and improve horse welfare in the age of AI.

With more than 200 coaches expected to attend, the free forum will take place on the 12th of March, and will feature world-renowned names from across the industry, including:

Richard Davison, a four-time British Olympian and European Medalist, and former British World Class Performance Manager and British Dressage Team Captain.

Di Lampard MBE , current Showjumping Performance Manager for the British senior Jumping Team, led Team GB to Olympic Gold, and is a former Queen Elizabeth II Cup winner

, current Showjumping Performance Manager for the British senior Jumping Team, led Team GB to Olympic Gold, and is a former Queen Elizabeth II Cup winner Laurens van Lieren, a Dutch World and European Championship medalist and current KNHS Technical Manager.

a Dutch World and European Championship medalist and current KNHS Technical Manager. Wout Jan van der Schans , the current national coach of the Dutch show jumping team, who has participated at the Olympic Games, World and European Championships.

, the current national coach of the Dutch show jumping team, who has participated at the Olympic Games, World and European Championships. Leon Rutten, founder and CEO of Equestic, a technology visionary and eventing rider from a renowned equestrian coaching family, focused on using AI to enhance training while protecting horse welfare and horsemanship.

Central to the conversation is the human–technology synergy in teaching:

In the era of AI, does technology create an advantage, or risk? Can coaches enhance their value by embracing technology, or by resisting it? What unique expertise and skills do coaches bring that cannot be replaced by technology? And how can AI give coaches an edge without compromising the human craft of horsemanship?

How can tools advance traditional coaching and strengthen the coach–rider–horse bond, while making training more intentional, accelerating deep learning, progress, and the development of feel, and consistently anchored in the horse’s welfare?

“I’m excited about moderating a discussion on the future of coaching in equestrian sports. We have evolved from a traditional base but are now facing crossroads. New and exciting possibilities lie ahead, but there are also challenges too, and it’s important that every professional coach stays ahead of the curve,” said Richard Davison. “I’ve competed many times at the Dutch Masters over the years and I’m looking forward to an open and candid debate concerning the future of our profession.”

“Coaching is evolving,” said Laurens van Lieren. “We are in an AI era that we need to embrace and navigate, but without compromising the human craft of horsemanship. By combining human expertise, traditional practice, and AI-powered technology, we can advance our industry. This forum represents an important step in opening up this industry-wide dialogue and shape the future of coaching together.”

The Future of Coaching forum is an exclusive event for professional coaches, trainers and media with limited seating. It will take place at Hertog Zaal, next to Hall 8, on the 12th of March, at 15:00. This event is also accredited for KNHS license points.

The forum is free. Confirmed attendees will receive an entry ticket for access to the Dutch Masters venue and the forum. If they would like to attend any competition, they can purchase a ticket with a special 15% discount provided in the forum confirmation email (subject to availability).

The 2026 edition of The Dutch Masters will take place from 12 to 15 March at the Brabanthallen in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands.

For more about Equestic and “The Future of Coaching” forum, visit https://event.equestic.com/

Launched in the Netherlands in 2019, Equestic is the consumer brand of company Smart Horse Technologies B.V. Founded by Leon Rutten, who brings a renowned family history of equestrian sports coaching to the business to complement his 30 years of experience in software and hardware product leadership.

Blending deep knowledge in equestrian sport with cutting-edge expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), product engineering, and marketing, Equestic is focused on innovations that genuinely support coaches, riders, and their horses.

Equestic’s mission is to “help riders and coaches perform with care.”

The Dutch Masters is a renowned international equestrian event which had its first edition in 1967. Starting with only show jumping competitions, the event added international dressage competitions to the program and hosted the inaugural Dressage World Cup Final in 1986 and nine more followed. The Dutch Masters also hosted the World Cup Show Jumping Final in 2012.

Today it has turned into one of the leading international equestrian events in the world. The Dutch Masters is part of the prestigious Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping since 2018 together with CHIO Aachen, CSIO Spruce Meadows ‘Masters’ and CHI Geneva. The absolute world top both in show jumping and dressage is present in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.