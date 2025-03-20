Laing O’Rourke joins UNESCO World Engineering Day 2025 campaign 

International engineering and construction company, Laing O’Rourke, has been selected as an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025, which was launched at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 4 March 2025.

WED is jointly operated by UNESCO and the World Federation for Engineering Organizations (WFEO), which spans some 100 countries and represents more than 30 million engineers, and is an International Day proclaimed by UNESCO.

The launch in Paris marks the start of a year-long campaign of events, films and related articles and news, highlighting the achievements of engineers and engineering around the world, and promoting engineering as a career.

Produced by the SJH Group – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – all campaign content, which includes a multimedia hub dedicated to Laing O’Rourke, is hosted on the WED website at www.worldengineeringday.net.

As an official partner, Laing O’Rourke’s insights and expertise will form an integral part of the 12-month campaign, which provides a springboard for governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of engineering.

The WED campaign has an estimated global reach of more than 100 million individuals, and this year’s theme of “Shaping our sustainable future through engineering” focuses on the essential role that engineering has to play in achieving the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Cathal O’Rourke, Group Chief Executive Officer, says: “We are delivering some of the most complex and challenging infrastructure and buildings projects for clients in the UK, Middle East and Australia. Our engineering heritage is an important part of our identity, and I believe that by harnessing the bright minds of the people we employ across the globe, we can deliver the sustainable infrastructure that society needs.

“As a company we are committed to working towards a more sustainable future. In 2024 we took on more challenging science-based carbon reduction targets, and committed to voluntarily reporting our impacts and dependencies on nature as a Taskforce for Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) Adopter. We didn’t set these goals lightly. Transformative change is needed in our industry, and it is inspiring to witness the passion and energy from people working across engineering and construction to take on those challenges.

“World Engineering Day – and UNESCO’s 80th anniversary – represents a perfect opportunity to reflect on the difference we can make together and celebrate our engineering community.”

Addressing the significance of WED, Mustafa Shehu, President of the WFEO, says: “World Engineering Day 2025 is all about putting engineering in the global spotlight, showing how engineers are leading the way in the effort to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets, and inspiring the next generation to find out more about what a career in engineering has to offer.”

Jacques de Mereuil, Executive Director of the WFEO, says: “We’re thrilled to be involved in launching this important international celebration and campaign at UNESCO’s global headquarters in Paris, and delighted to have Laing O’Rourke involved, as an authority in engineering and construction.”

To view Laing O’Rourke’s WED content, go to https://worldengineeringday.net/partner-stories/laing-orourke/

The WED 2025 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2025 at www.worldengineeringday.net