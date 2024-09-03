DefendEye to Unveil Revolutionary Tube-Launched, Disposable AI Search Drone at MSPO 2024

DefendEye, a pioneering Polish startup from Krakow, is set to disrupt the defense and security sectors with the launch of its groundbreaking Tube-Launched, Disposable AI Search Drone at the upcoming MSPO 2024 International Defence Industry Exhibition. This innovation represents a significant leap forward in autonomous drone technology, offering a cost-effective, versatile solution for immediate intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations.

The DefendEye drone is designed for simplicity and efficiency. With a unit cost of under 200 Euros, it is both affordable and disposable, making it accessible for a wide range of applications. Constructed primarily from wood and equipped with advanced AI capabilities, the drone is completely autonomous, eliminating the need for trained pilots or operators. This makes it an ideal solution for military units, security forces, and emergency response teams.

Key Features:

Available in both portable and stationary launch-tube configurations, the drone can be deployed from handheld tubes for quick field assessments or from fixed installations for perimeter security and border control. AI-Powered Detection: The onboard AI detects and marks human targets with exceptional speed and accuracy, outperforming human operators and existing technologies.

“We are very excited to launch our solution at MSPO 2024 today,” said James Buchheim, CEO of DefendEye. “Drones solve so many problems, but they typically require skilled pilots and are not cost-effective for widespread use. Our AI has exceeded our expectations, detecting humans faster and more accurately than any human could. With AI built into each of our disposable drones, we are making advanced drone technology more accessible and versatile than ever before.”

The stationary launch tubes can be remotely installed in strategic locations such as fences, borders, and sensitive sites, automatically triggered by motion or human presence detectors. This feature ensures rapid response to potential intrusions or emergencies, such as identifying intruders or locating fire sources. The portable launch tube, on the other hand, allows military units and vehicles to deploy the drone instantly during an attack, providing immediate ISR without the need for extensive training or setup.

DefendEye’s innovation is set to redefine the landscape of autonomous drone technology, offering a low-cost, easy-to-use solution that can be quickly adapted to a variety of environments. The company invites all MSPO 2024 attendees to visit their booth B-42 & outdoor booth ZM-37, from 3-6.09.2024 for a demonstration of this disruptive technology.

DefendEye is a Krakow-based startup focused on developing cutting-edge, autonomous drone technology. The company’s mission is to democratize drone usage by offering affordable, easy-to-deploy solutions that require no specialized training, making advanced ISR capabilities accessible to a broad range of users in the defense, security, and emergency response sectors.

