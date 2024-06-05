LUMIVERO & MOXIE TO PARTNER IN LEVERAGING AI FOR ACADEMIC RESEARCH AND WRITING IN FREE, VIRTUAL INSTITUTE

The free virtual Writing Institute will also feature additional research tools from Lumivero including NVivo, Citavi, and XLSTAT that can streamline research, writing and publishing.

Who should attend: Any professionals or academics involved in qualitive or statistical data analysis, and/or writing up reports or research findings.

When: June 11-12, 2024. Sessions will occur between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in US Eastern Time each day. If you cannot join live, you can register to receive the recording after the event.

Where: This event will take place virtually, on Zoom.

https://lumivero.com/research-writing-institute-2024

