LUMIVERO & MOXIE TO PARTNER IN LEVERAGING AI FOR ACADEMIC RESEARCH AND WRITING IN FREE, VIRTUAL INSTITUTE

R Powell

Lumivero and Moxie have partnered to deliver four exceptional pieces of training to demonstrate how to ethically and responsibly leverage AI in academic research. The Institute, occurring over two days beginning June 11, 2024, will share best practices for integrating AI into your scholarly workflows, developing your scholarly voice, drafting participant profiles and reporting qualitative findings, and reporting statistical results.

The free virtual Writing Institute will also feature additional research tools from Lumivero including NVivo, Citavi, and XLSTAT that can streamline research, writing and publishing.

Who should attend: Any professionals or academics involved in qualitive or statistical data analysis, and/or writing up reports or research findings.

When: June 11-12, 2024. Sessions will occur between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in US Eastern Time each day. If you cannot join live, you can register to receive the recording after the event.

Where: This event will take place virtually, on Zoom.

https://lumivero.com/research-writing-institute-2024

Moxie AI-powered academic coaching platform that empowers researchers at all stages showcase their best work with confidence. Moxie’s technology enhances rather than replaces human insight – AI use you can be proud of. Learn more about Moxie at https://moxielearn.ai

Lumivero is a global leader providing comprehensive data-intelligence software solutions that enable impactful research and decision-making. With data at the core of everything we do, Lumivero empowers solutions for structured and unstructured data through collaborative workspaces, streamlining complex modeling, and simplified insight extraction.

