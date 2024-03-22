OFFICINA BERNARDI LAUNCHES ITS HYPER-JEWELRY ON FARFETCH

Officina Bernardi, the luxury goldsmith atelier famous for its unique creations realized with the Diamond Cut- gold technique ‘Diamond-driven Technology’, announces the launch of a new global partnership with Farfetch to support its international development strategy.

The arrangement comes into effect from March 2024.

The Officina Bernardi offering on Farfetch features a selection of the brand’s signature 18kt gold jewels, such as the bestselling Enigma collection, with the unmistakable sinuous shape that wraps around the body, 100% Made in Italy design.

Francesco Bernardi, Officina Bernardi CEO, said: “We are pleased to have entered into this partnership and look forward to working together to further enhance Officina Bernardi’s premium customer experience and international distribution. Farfetch is the leading global technology platform and this partnership is a significant development for our international growth strategy which will help us to reach our target audience globally.”

Founded in Italy in 1987 by Bernardi’s family, the luxury brand Officina Bernardi creates 18kt-gold jewelry crafted with unique patented machinery of diamond-cutting technologies. This technology makes the jewels ultra brilliant, creating the concept of Hyper-Jewelry, jewelry that go beyond the super premium segment- more than super, hyper premium.

A family-run business, today Officina Bernardi is a global brand with a sophisticated distribution to reflect the values of its ‘hyper’ culture and is proud to be the creator of this new niche on high-end jewelry market.

Farfetch Limited is the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch.com Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,000of the world’s best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform.

www.officinabernardi.com