ACS INDUSTRIES SELECTED FOR AWARD FROM DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

This work is critical to driving down cost and increasing electrolyzer performance in line with the Department of Energy’s 2031 “Hydrogen Shot” goals. To complete this initiative, ACS will be collaborating closely with project partners Plug Power, Inc., Tanury Industries, Inc., and the University of California, Irvine.

This project will result in significant benefits to the community including: a paid internship for disadvantaged undergraduate students; the development of a certification program for operation and maintenance of highly technical manufacturing equipment to help train the workforce of tomorrow; and the establishment of a DAC-based factory with an initial 60 clean energy jobs.

ACS thanks the U.S. Department of Energy, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, for its support in creating a robust and resilient hydrogen supply chain in the U.S. while also creating impactful clean energy jobs. The ACS-led project will make significant progress in the effort to lower the cost of green hydrogen to achieve global-scale viability of the hydrogen economy. The program will also result in reduced usage of sparce precious metals in electrolyzer construction.

Founded in 1939, ACS Industries, Inc. is a fourth-generation family-owned global manufacturing company specializing in critical-to-function components and subassemblies for automotive and industrial applications, including airbags, seatbelts, and emissions control systems, as well as a leading manufacturer and distributor of abrasive cleaning products for the North American foodservice and janitorial industries.

ACS’s world class R&D team has been engaged in research and improvement of green energy technology for nearly a decade. These efforts, coupled with ACS’s strengths stemming from its formidable global manufacturing base, 85 years of dedicated process improvement, automotive-industry-tested quality control, and knowledgeable engineering staff have positioned ACS to be a leading global manufacturer of components for the green energy industry.